AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 21, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

NSAA Playoffs=

Class C1 Subdistrict=

Subdistrict C1-1=

Falls City 47, Fairbury 43

Subdistrict C1-3=

Conestoga 63, Louisville 37

Subdistrict C1-4=

Bishop Neumann 48, Arlington 28

Subdistrict C1-8=

Milford 31, Centennial 30

Subdistrict C1-9=

Kearney Catholic 63, Gibbon 48

Class C2 Subdistrict=

Subdistrict C2-1=

Johnson County Central 49, Southern 48

Subdistrict C2-5=

Stanton 55, Madison 49

Subdistrict C2-6=

Crofton 51, Tri County Northeast 45

Subdistrict C2-7=

Plainview 47, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 39

Subdistrict C2-9=

Grand Island Central Catholic 57, Arcadia-Loup City 37

Subdistrict C2-10=

Thayer Central 59, Superior 44

Class D1 Subdistrict=

Subdistrict D1-1=

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 46, Nebraska City Lourdes 30

Subdistrict D1-6=

North Central 68, Niobrara-Verdigre 30

Subdistrict D1-7=

Burwell 65, Twin Loup 31

Subdistrict D1-8=

Blue Hill 59, Silver Lake 49

Subdistrict D1-9=

Southern Valley 60, Wilcox-Hildreth 39

ADVERTISEMENT

Subdistrict D1-11=

Southwest 53, Arapahoe 47

Class D2 Subdistrict=

Subdistrict D2-1=

Lewiston 53, Dorchester 32

Subdistrict D2-5=

St. Mary’s 63, CWC 47

Subdistrict D2-6=

Hampton 47, Palmer 43

Subdistrict D2-10=

Arthur County 68, South Platte 42

Subdistrict D2-11=

Creek Valley 59, Minatare 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.