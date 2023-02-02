AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 2, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethesda 47, Seneca Valley 35

Carver Arts & Tech 41, Patapsco 22

Century 50, Manchester Valley 15

Clarksburg 65, Sherwood 37

Delmar, Del. 57, Worcester Prep School 19

Eastern Tech 37, Overlea 34

Francis Scott Key 48, Westminster 40

Gerstell Academy 57, Friends 48

Hammond 46, Mt. Hebron 27

Hereford 76, Milford Mill 44

Howard 61, Oakland Mills 27

Kenwood 29, Franklin 19

Lackey 71, Chopticon 28

Loch Raven 73, Parkville 25

Marriotts Ridge 44, Long Reach 33

Mt Zion 55, Shining Stars Sports, Va. 40

New Town 60, Western STES 25

Owings Mills 53, Woodlawn 43

Pikesville 53, Dulaney 32

Poolesville 53, Rockville 27

Richard Montgomery 74, Blake 33

River Hill 41, Glenelg 38

St. Charles 62, Northern - Cal 31

St. John’s, D.C. 68, Good Counsel 42

Winston Churchill 57, Quince Orchard 33

Wootton 51, Walt Whitman 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bohemia Manor vs. Elkton, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

