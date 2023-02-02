Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bethesda 47, Seneca Valley 35
Carver Arts & Tech 41, Patapsco 22
Century 50, Manchester Valley 15
Clarksburg 65, Sherwood 37
Delmar, Del. 57, Worcester Prep School 19
Eastern Tech 37, Overlea 34
Francis Scott Key 48, Westminster 40
Gerstell Academy 57, Friends 48
Hammond 46, Mt. Hebron 27
Hereford 76, Milford Mill 44
Howard 61, Oakland Mills 27
Kenwood 29, Franklin 19
Lackey 71, Chopticon 28
Loch Raven 73, Parkville 25
Marriotts Ridge 44, Long Reach 33
Mt Zion 55, Shining Stars Sports, Va. 40
New Town 60, Western STES 25
Owings Mills 53, Woodlawn 43
Pikesville 53, Dulaney 32
Poolesville 53, Rockville 27
Richard Montgomery 74, Blake 33
River Hill 41, Glenelg 38
St. Charles 62, Northern - Cal 31
St. John’s, D.C. 68, Good Counsel 42
Winston Churchill 57, Quince Orchard 33
Wootton 51, Walt Whitman 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bohemia Manor vs. Elkton, ccd.
___
