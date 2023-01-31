Monday’s Scores

AP NEWS
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 68, Rustburg 56

Brookville 72, Liberty-Bedford 54

Brunswick 79, Windsor 43

Chelsea Academy 62, Holy Family 33

Frank Cox 54, Norfolk Academy 41

Giles 64, Craig County 38

Glen Allen 66, Clover Hill 48

Grundy 70, Tazewell 45

Hampton Christian 91, Isle of Wight Academy 60

James Madison 72, Centreville 40

King George 60, Riverbend 58

Lancaster 81, Bruton 46

Magna Vista 52, Halifax County 48

New Kent 76, Jamestown 53

Oak Hill Academy 77, Reynoldsburg, Ohio 69

Richlands 63, Holston 57

Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 71, Potomac School 67

South Lakes 69, Chantilly 35

Unity Reed 69, Osbourn 52

Virginia Academy 67, Bethel 62

Westfield 58, Oakton 56

