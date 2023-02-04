AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 4, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Springfield 53, Ravenna 27

Ashville Teays Valley 40, Baltimore Liberty Union 29

Beachwood 51, Cle. John Adams 24

Bellville Clear Fork 53, Shelby 51

Delaware Buckeye Valley 55, Cols. Grandview Hts. 48

Dublin Coffman 50, Hilliard Davidson 19

Grafton Midview 56, Berea-Midpark 31

Granville Christian 47, Northside Christian 44

Lancaster Fairfield Union 46, Bloom-Carroll 43

Medina 68, Strongsville 65, OT

Mogadore 45, Warren JFK 41

Mogadore Field 42, Akr. Coventry 36

Newark 59, Grove City Cent. Crossing 38

Norton 52, Lodi Cloverleaf 41

Southington Chalker 46, Warren Lordstown 7

Sunbury Big Walnut 58, Worthington Kilbourne 31

Tallmadge 50, Cuyahoga Falls 27

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

