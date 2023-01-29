AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 29, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

BOLD 63, Renville County West 28

Bemidji 74, Hibbing 40

Central Minnesota Christian 61, Southwest Minnesota Christian 58

Cloquet 60, North Branch 41

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 43, Kindred, N.D. 40

Duluth Marshall 91, International Falls 29

Frazee 56, New York Mills 49

Hawley 62, Park Rapids 58

Menahga 59, Chisholm 50

Proctor 49, Simley 35

Rogers 51, Moorhead 35

St. Anthony 67, Two Rivers 38

St. Croix Lutheran 62, Orono 51

St. Francis 85, Coon Rapids 50

Triton 65, La Crescent 56

Waseca 53, St. Clair 38

Windom 75, Edgerton 36

Winona Cotter 59, Blooming Prairie 44

