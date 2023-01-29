Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
BOLD 63, Renville County West 28
Bemidji 74, Hibbing 40
Central Minnesota Christian 61, Southwest Minnesota Christian 58
Cloquet 60, North Branch 41
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 43, Kindred, N.D. 40
Duluth Marshall 91, International Falls 29
Frazee 56, New York Mills 49
Hawley 62, Park Rapids 58
Menahga 59, Chisholm 50
Proctor 49, Simley 35
Rogers 51, Moorhead 35
St. Anthony 67, Two Rivers 38
St. Croix Lutheran 62, Orono 51
St. Francis 85, Coon Rapids 50
Triton 65, La Crescent 56
Waseca 53, St. Clair 38
Windom 75, Edgerton 36
Winona Cotter 59, Blooming Prairie 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/