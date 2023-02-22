Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andale 66, El Dorado 42
Anderson County 65, Santa Fe Trail 57
Andover 67, Salina Central 46
Andover Central 63, Goddard 42
Arkansas City 60, Goddard-Eisenhower 52
Axtell 64, Centralia 60, OT
Basehor-Linwood 53, Lansing 32
Belle Plaine 61, Garden Plain 53, OT
Beloit 85, Smith Center 28
Berean Academy 57, Marion 45
Bishop Miege 67, St. Thomas Aquinas 63
Bishop Seabury Academy 69, Cair Paravel 63
Blue Valley 69, Valley Heights 50
Bonner Springs 62, Spring Hill 60
Bucklin 60, Minneola 44
Buhler 44, Mulvane 39
Central Heights 93, Southern Coffey 23
Chanute 43, Independence 36
Chaparral 51, Douglass 43
Cheney 59, Conway Springs 39
Cimarron 47, Southwestern Hts. 27
Clay Center 63, Concordia 54
Cunningham 57, Attica 56
Derby 66, Hutchinson 52
Ellsworth 62, Salina Sacred Heart 48
Fairfield 63, Hutchinson Central Christian 53
Galena 61, Southeast 46
Garden City 74, Liberal 50
Girard 39, Pittsburg Colgan 33
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 66, Natoma 31
Goessel 62, Udall 49
Goodland 41, Scott City 37
Hays 47, Dodge City 40
Hays-TMP-Marian 63, Plainville 36
Heritage Christian 81, Maranatha Academy 57
Hesston 74, Nickerson 11
Highland Park 103, KC Harmon 38
Humboldt 64, Cherryvale 62
Inman 37, Bennington 36
Iola 46, Wellsville 29
Jefferson North 34, Atchison County 31
KC Bishop Ward 69, KC Christian 39
Kapaun Mount Carmel 75, Wichita Northwest 54
Kingman 56, Wichita Trinity 54
Kiowa County 59, Pawnee Heights 46
La Crosse 53, Kinsley 31
Lakin 78, Wichita County 53
Little River 59, Central Plains 30
Louisburg 52, Paola 41
Lyndon 70, Herington 21
Macksville 69, Hodgeman County 48
Maize South 63, Wichita Campus 55
Manhattan 59, Topeka Hayden 41
McPherson 57, Augusta 26
Meade 79, Elkhart 57
Mill Valley 47, Olathe North 41
Moundridge 51, Sterling 45
Norton 57, Hill City 41
Norwich 77, Burrton 40
Olathe East 55, Gardner-Edgerton 51
Olathe West 57, SM East 55
Osborne 49, Rock Hills 22
Ottawa 43, Tonganoxie 42
Phillipsburg 81, Stockton 24
Pittsburg 71, Labette County 63
Pratt 67, Lyons 38
Quinter 55, Trego 51, OT
Remington 48, West Elk 25
Riverton 68, Baxter Springs 55
Russell 60, Ellis 32
Smoky Valley 66, Halstead 51
South Gray 63, Spearville 29
Southeast Saline 75, Republic County 36
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 67, Lincoln 37
St. Mary’s Academy 61, Veritas Christian 34
Stafford 50, Pretty Prairie 30
Sublette 70, Stanton County 60
Sylvan-Lucas 48, Lakeside 41
Thunder Ridge 66, Wilson 31
Topeka Seaman 75, Shawnee Heights 48
Troy 57, Doniphan West 46
Valley Center 88, Salina South 76
Wellington 50, Wichita Collegiate 49
Wichita Bishop Carroll 66, Wichita North 48
Wichita Heights 80, Wichita West 31
Wichita Independent 68, Medicine Lodge 51
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/