Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 22, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andale 66, El Dorado 42

Anderson County 65, Santa Fe Trail 57

Andover 67, Salina Central 46

Andover Central 63, Goddard 42

Arkansas City 60, Goddard-Eisenhower 52

Axtell 64, Centralia 60, OT

Basehor-Linwood 53, Lansing 32

Belle Plaine 61, Garden Plain 53, OT

Beloit 85, Smith Center 28

Berean Academy 57, Marion 45

Bishop Miege 67, St. Thomas Aquinas 63

Bishop Seabury Academy 69, Cair Paravel 63

Blue Valley 69, Valley Heights 50

Bonner Springs 62, Spring Hill 60

Bucklin 60, Minneola 44

Buhler 44, Mulvane 39

Central Heights 93, Southern Coffey 23

Chanute 43, Independence 36

Chaparral 51, Douglass 43

Cheney 59, Conway Springs 39

Cimarron 47, Southwestern Hts. 27

Clay Center 63, Concordia 54

Cunningham 57, Attica 56

Derby 66, Hutchinson 52

Ellsworth 62, Salina Sacred Heart 48

Fairfield 63, Hutchinson Central Christian 53

Galena 61, Southeast 46

Garden City 74, Liberal 50

Girard 39, Pittsburg Colgan 33

Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 66, Natoma 31

Goessel 62, Udall 49

Goodland 41, Scott City 37

Hays 47, Dodge City 40

Hays-TMP-Marian 63, Plainville 36

Heritage Christian 81, Maranatha Academy 57

Hesston 74, Nickerson 11

Highland Park 103, KC Harmon 38

Humboldt 64, Cherryvale 62

Inman 37, Bennington 36

Iola 46, Wellsville 29

    • Jefferson North 34, Atchison County 31

    KC Bishop Ward 69, KC Christian 39

    Kapaun Mount Carmel 75, Wichita Northwest 54

    Kingman 56, Wichita Trinity 54

    Kiowa County 59, Pawnee Heights 46

    La Crosse 53, Kinsley 31

    Lakin 78, Wichita County 53

    Little River 59, Central Plains 30

    Louisburg 52, Paola 41

    Lyndon 70, Herington 21

    Macksville 69, Hodgeman County 48

    Maize South 63, Wichita Campus 55

    Manhattan 59, Topeka Hayden 41

    McPherson 57, Augusta 26

    Meade 79, Elkhart 57

    Mill Valley 47, Olathe North 41

    Moundridge 51, Sterling 45

    Norton 57, Hill City 41

    Norwich 77, Burrton 40

    Olathe East 55, Gardner-Edgerton 51

    Olathe West 57, SM East 55

    Osborne 49, Rock Hills 22

    Ottawa 43, Tonganoxie 42

    Phillipsburg 81, Stockton 24

    Pittsburg 71, Labette County 63

    Pratt 67, Lyons 38

    Quinter 55, Trego 51, OT

    Remington 48, West Elk 25

    Riverton 68, Baxter Springs 55

    Russell 60, Ellis 32

    Smoky Valley 66, Halstead 51

    South Gray 63, Spearville 29

    Southeast Saline 75, Republic County 36

    St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 67, Lincoln 37

    St. Mary’s Academy 61, Veritas Christian 34

    Stafford 50, Pretty Prairie 30

    Sublette 70, Stanton County 60

    Sylvan-Lucas 48, Lakeside 41

    Thunder Ridge 66, Wilson 31

    Topeka Seaman 75, Shawnee Heights 48

    Troy 57, Doniphan West 46

    Valley Center 88, Salina South 76

    Wellington 50, Wichita Collegiate 49

    Wichita Bishop Carroll 66, Wichita North 48

    Wichita Heights 80, Wichita West 31

    Wichita Independent 68, Medicine Lodge 51

    ___

