AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 3, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Sub-State Semifinal=

Class 2A=

Belle Plaine=

Belle Plaine 52, Sedan 48

Wichita Independent 57, Garden Plain 40

Ellis=

Hays-TMP-Marian 62, Rawlins County 41

Hoxie 45, Hill City 43

Erie=

Central Heights 67, Southeast 60

Hillsboro=

Bennington 48, Ell-Saline 32

Salina Sacred Heart 58, Chase County 45

St. Marys=

Lyndon 69, Cair Paravel 58

St. Mary’s 65, Wabaunsee 53

Sterling=

Moundridge 40, Inman 36

Sterling 54, Ellinwood 45

Syracuse=

Meade 63, Sublette 53

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.