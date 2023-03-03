Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Sub-State Semifinal=
Class 2A=
Belle Plaine=
Belle Plaine 52, Sedan 48
Wichita Independent 57, Garden Plain 40
Ellis=
Hays-TMP-Marian 62, Rawlins County 41
Hoxie 45, Hill City 43
Erie=
Central Heights 67, Southeast 60
Hillsboro=
Bennington 48, Ell-Saline 32
Salina Sacred Heart 58, Chase County 45
St. Marys=
Lyndon 69, Cair Paravel 58
St. Mary’s 65, Wabaunsee 53
Sterling=
Moundridge 40, Inman 36
Sterling 54, Ellinwood 45
Syracuse=
Meade 63, Sublette 53
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/