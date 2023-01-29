Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blue Mountain Union 36, Woodsville, N.H. 28
Canaan-Pittsburg 49, Mount Royal, N.H. 23
Enosburg Falls 56, Richford 43
Lake Region Union 50, Montpelier 28
Milton 41, Northfield 34
Mount St. Joseph Academy 39, Mid Vermont Christian School 27
Rutland 51, Burlington 36
Saranac, N.Y. 56, Rice Memorial 36
St. Johnsbury Academy 66, Hartford 20
Thetford Academy 53, Lyndon Institute 38
White River Valley 55, Woodstock Union 20
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/