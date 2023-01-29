AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 29, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Mountain Union 36, Woodsville, N.H. 28

Canaan-Pittsburg 49, Mount Royal, N.H. 23

Enosburg Falls 56, Richford 43

Lake Region Union 50, Montpelier 28

Milton 41, Northfield 34

Mount St. Joseph Academy 39, Mid Vermont Christian School 27

Rutland 51, Burlington 36

Saranac, N.Y. 56, Rice Memorial 36

St. Johnsbury Academy 66, Hartford 20

Thetford Academy 53, Lyndon Institute 38

White River Valley 55, Woodstock Union 20

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.