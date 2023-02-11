Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cooks Big Bay de Noc 70, Mackinac Island 49
Ferndale 82, Port Huron Northern 65
Harvey Thornton, Ill. 57, Wayne Memorial 43
Holt 69, Lansing Everett 42
Kalamazoo Phoenix 69, Webberville 48
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 62, Reese 50
Mattawan 67, Harper Woods 45
North Farmington 61, DePaul College Prep, Ill. 42
Saginaw 66, Saginaw Arthur Hill 62
Warren Lincoln 74, Benton Harbor 63
Whiteford 53, Blissfield 29
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/