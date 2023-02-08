Washington Boys Basketball Prep Final Poll

AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):

Division 4A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Federal Way (7) 20-1 70 1 2. Mount Si 20-2 60 2 3. Curtis 21-3 59 3 4. Olympia 20-4 45 4 5. Gonzaga Prep 18-3 44 5 6. Tahoma 18-4 29 6 7. Skyline 17-4 23 7 8. Richland 17-2 20 8 9. Kentridge 17-4 14 9 10. Woodinville 17-5 8 10

Others receiving votes: Camas 6. Jackson 4. Union 3.

Division 3A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Garfield (7) 18-0 70 1 2. Mt. Spokane 19-1 63 2 3. Bellevue 19-2 53 4 4. O'Dea 15-5 51 3 5. Gig Harbor 19-2 36 5 6. Auburn 16-5 32 6 7. Nathan Hale 19-1 30 7 8. Timberline 16-4 16 10 9. Mountlake Terrace 15-5 10 NR 10. Eastside Catholic 13-8 7 8

Others receiving votes: Arlington 6. Ferris 5. Monroe 4. Rainier Beach 2.

Division 2A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Pullman (7) 19-0 70 1 2. Lynden 17-3 55 2 3. Mark Morris 20-1 53 3 4. Anacortes 18-2 50 4 5. Sehome 16-3 43 5 6. Renton 19-1 31 7 7. Prosser 16-4 26 6 8. Tumwater 16-4 24 8 9. R.A. Long 17-4 14 9 10. West Valley (Spokane) 18-2 10 10

Others receiving votes: Enumclaw 4. North Kitsap 4. Black Hills 1.

Division 1A

School Record Points Last Week 1. Lynden Christian (3) 19-2 66 2 2. Annie Wright (3) 20-1 64 1 3. Zillah (1) 20-1 58 3 4. Freeman 18-2 49 4 5. King's 14-5 40 5 6. Toppenish 17-4 30 6 7. Overlake School 14-6 28 7 8. Sultan 17-2 17 9 9. Omak 14-5 15 10 10. Blaine 13-6 9 8

Others receiving votes: King’s Way Christian School 3. Seton Catholic 2. Vashon Island 2. Quincy 1. Seattle Christian 1.

Division 2B

School Record Points Last Week 1. Davenport (3) 20-2 65 2 2. Columbia (Burbank) (4) 20-1 60 1 3. Morton-White Pass 17-2 57 3 4. Lake Roosevelt 17-3 46 4 5. Napavine 17-3 44 5 6. Colfax 17-4 31 7 7. Brewster 16-4 29 6 8. Northwest Christian (Colbert) 18-3 14 NR 9. Chief Leschi 18-2 11 8 10. Cle Elum-Roslyn 18-2 10 9

Others receiving votes: Toutle Lake 6. Wahkiakum 6. Adna 5. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 1.

Division B

School Record Points Last Week 1. DeSales (6) 19-1 69 1 2. Wellpinit (1) 19-1 57 2 3. Cusick 18-3 56 3 4. Sunnyside Christian 16-4 42 4 5. Willapa Valley 16-5 39 5 6. Mossyrock 15-5 32 8 7. Moses Lake Christian Academy 15-3 30 7 8. Oakville 16-3 28 6 9. Grace Academy 13-4 12 9 10. Oakesdale 12-8 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Riverside Christian 4. Lummi 4. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 3. Pomeroy 2. Neah Bay 1.