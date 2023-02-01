AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 1, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Absegami 70, Pleasantville 66

Atlantic Tech 50, Millville 36

Audubon 73, Gateway 38

Bard 53, Kearny 40

Barnegat 66, Penn Tech 36

Barringer 57, Newark Academy 54

Buena Regional 35, Cape May Tech 31

Caldwell 45, Columbia 41

Camden 76, Paul VI 61

Camden Eastside 54, Bishop Eustace Prep 48

Cedar Grove 60, Newark Lab 56

Chatham 76, Madison 40

Cherry Hill West 55, Seneca 43

Christian Brothers 54, Howell 47

Clearview Regional 55, Gloucester Tech 45

Colonia 46, Union 40

Delaware Valley Regional 61, Wallkill Valley 57

Delbarton 52, Hillsborough 45

Delsea 43, Highland 39

Deptford 73, Cumberland Regional 61

Dickinson 53, Union City 52

Don Bosco Prep 61, St. Joseph-Montvale 26

Dover 64, Morristown-Beard 58

Dwight-Morrow 67, Cliffside Park 40

Eagle Academy 37, Golda Och 24

East Brunswick 64, Eastern 63

East Brunswick Magnet 69, Somerset Tech 63

East Orange 47, Newark Central 42

Eastside Paterson 83, Passaic 41

Edison 53, Perth Amboy 47

Egg Harbor 64, St. Joseph-Hammonton 62

Florence 69, Maple Shade 27

Franklin 73, Piscataway 48

Freehold 58, Matawan 54

Gloucester Catholic 108, Clayton 65

Gloucester City 65, Lindenwold 61

Haddon Heights 56, Sterling 45

Haddonfield 74, Haddon Township 34

Hamilton West 74, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 32

    • Hammonton 65, Bridgeton 48

    Hoboken 63, BelovED Charter 38

    Holmdel 64, Long Branch 44

    Hopewell Valley Central 54, Steinert 43

    Hudson Catholic 59, North Bergen 37

    Hunterdon Central 65, High Point 27

    Immaculata 72, Pingry 65

    Immaculate Conception-Montclair 53, Arts 50

    Indian Hills 42, Mahwah 30

    Irvington 76, University 72

    Jefferson 63, Mountain Lakes 39

    Keansburg 69, Academy Charter 34

    Kittatinny 59, Kinnelon 58

    Lawrence 74, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 58

    Lenape 42, Cherry Hill East 39

    Lincoln 62, Ferris 34

    Linden 56, St. Joseph-Metuchen 50

    Livingston 55, Shabazz 28

    Mainland Regional 42, Lower Cape May Regional 31

    Manalapan 72, Jackson Memorial 66

    Manasquan 81, Wall 26

    Middle Township 57, Holy Spirit 30

    Middletown South 59, Colts Neck 51

    Millburn 42, Belleville 29

    Monroe 53, J.P. Stevens 43

    Montclair Kimberley 52, West Caldwell Tech 46

    Montgomery 64, Bernards 53

    Moorestown 57, Winslow 41

    Morris Catholic 64, Morris Hills 57

    Morris Knolls 58, Bloomfield 56

    Morristown 58, Roxbury 52

    Mount Olive 62, Boonton 46

    North Brunswick 67, Woodbridge 55

    Notre Dame 57, Robbinsville 36

    Nottingham 65, Hightstown 51

    Old Bridge 69, Sayreville 45

    Overbrook 56, Glassboro 53

    Parsippany 60, Sussex Tech 44

    Parsippany Hills 68, Montville 57

    Passaic Tech 67, Paterson Kennedy 62

    Passaic Valley 55, West Milford 42

    Payne Tech 56, North Star Academy 51

    Penns Grove 52, Woodstown 49

    Pennsville Memorial 70, Schalick 40

    Point Pleasant Beach 83, Henry Hudson 71

    Princeton 38, Allentown 35

    Ramapo 67, Northern Highlands 53

    Ramsey 53, Pascack Hills 42

    Rancocas Valley 57, Cherokee 48

    Ranney 51, Neptune 40

    Raritan 53, St. John Vianney 41

    Red Bank Catholic 78, Red Bank Regional 55

    River Dell 62, Westwood 37

    Roselle Catholic 104, Peddie 59

    Salem 85, Salem County Vo-Tech 50

    Science Park 51, West Orange 41

    Seton Hall Prep 70, West Side 29

    Shawnee 60, Camden Tech 30

    Snyder 57, Memorial 39

    South Hunterdon 66, Warren Hills 63

    South Plainfield 63, Rahway 42

    St. Augustine 60, Ocean City 49

    St. Peter’s Prep 48, Bayonne 18

    St. Rose 60, Point Pleasant Boro 39

    Teaneck 65, Pascack Valley 61

    Technology 46, Verona 38

    Technology 52, Weequahic 42

    Tenafly 55, Demarest 48

    Timber Creek 54, Triton 48

    Trenton Catholic 71, Medford Tech 52

    Trenton Central 62, Ewing 54

    Vernon 64, Voorhees 48

    Wayne Valley 89, Lakeland 59

    West Essex 71, Orange 58

    West Morris 78, Pequannock 76

    Wildwood 61, Pitman 55

    Williamstown 60, Washington Township 50

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

