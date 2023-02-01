Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Absegami 70, Pleasantville 66
Atlantic Tech 50, Millville 36
Audubon 73, Gateway 38
Bard 53, Kearny 40
Barnegat 66, Penn Tech 36
Barringer 57, Newark Academy 54
Buena Regional 35, Cape May Tech 31
Caldwell 45, Columbia 41
Camden 76, Paul VI 61
Camden Eastside 54, Bishop Eustace Prep 48
Cedar Grove 60, Newark Lab 56
Chatham 76, Madison 40
Cherry Hill West 55, Seneca 43
Christian Brothers 54, Howell 47
Clearview Regional 55, Gloucester Tech 45
Colonia 46, Union 40
Delaware Valley Regional 61, Wallkill Valley 57
Delbarton 52, Hillsborough 45
Delsea 43, Highland 39
Deptford 73, Cumberland Regional 61
Dickinson 53, Union City 52
Don Bosco Prep 61, St. Joseph-Montvale 26
Dover 64, Morristown-Beard 58
Dwight-Morrow 67, Cliffside Park 40
Eagle Academy 37, Golda Och 24
East Brunswick 64, Eastern 63
East Brunswick Magnet 69, Somerset Tech 63
East Orange 47, Newark Central 42
Eastside Paterson 83, Passaic 41
Edison 53, Perth Amboy 47
Egg Harbor 64, St. Joseph-Hammonton 62
Florence 69, Maple Shade 27
Franklin 73, Piscataway 48
Freehold 58, Matawan 54
Gloucester Catholic 108, Clayton 65
Gloucester City 65, Lindenwold 61
Haddon Heights 56, Sterling 45
Haddonfield 74, Haddon Township 34
Hamilton West 74, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 32
Hammonton 65, Bridgeton 48
Hoboken 63, BelovED Charter 38
Holmdel 64, Long Branch 44
Hopewell Valley Central 54, Steinert 43
Hudson Catholic 59, North Bergen 37
Hunterdon Central 65, High Point 27
Immaculata 72, Pingry 65
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 53, Arts 50
Indian Hills 42, Mahwah 30
Irvington 76, University 72
Jefferson 63, Mountain Lakes 39
Keansburg 69, Academy Charter 34
Kittatinny 59, Kinnelon 58
Lawrence 74, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 58
Lenape 42, Cherry Hill East 39
Lincoln 62, Ferris 34
Linden 56, St. Joseph-Metuchen 50
Livingston 55, Shabazz 28
Mainland Regional 42, Lower Cape May Regional 31
Manalapan 72, Jackson Memorial 66
Manasquan 81, Wall 26
Middle Township 57, Holy Spirit 30
Middletown South 59, Colts Neck 51
Millburn 42, Belleville 29
Monroe 53, J.P. Stevens 43
Montclair Kimberley 52, West Caldwell Tech 46
Montgomery 64, Bernards 53
Moorestown 57, Winslow 41
Morris Catholic 64, Morris Hills 57
Morris Knolls 58, Bloomfield 56
Morristown 58, Roxbury 52
Mount Olive 62, Boonton 46
North Brunswick 67, Woodbridge 55
Notre Dame 57, Robbinsville 36
Nottingham 65, Hightstown 51
Old Bridge 69, Sayreville 45
Overbrook 56, Glassboro 53
Parsippany 60, Sussex Tech 44
Parsippany Hills 68, Montville 57
Passaic Tech 67, Paterson Kennedy 62
Passaic Valley 55, West Milford 42
Payne Tech 56, North Star Academy 51
Penns Grove 52, Woodstown 49
Pennsville Memorial 70, Schalick 40
Point Pleasant Beach 83, Henry Hudson 71
Princeton 38, Allentown 35
Ramapo 67, Northern Highlands 53
Ramsey 53, Pascack Hills 42
Rancocas Valley 57, Cherokee 48
Ranney 51, Neptune 40
Raritan 53, St. John Vianney 41
Red Bank Catholic 78, Red Bank Regional 55
River Dell 62, Westwood 37
Roselle Catholic 104, Peddie 59
Salem 85, Salem County Vo-Tech 50
Science Park 51, West Orange 41
Seton Hall Prep 70, West Side 29
Shawnee 60, Camden Tech 30
Snyder 57, Memorial 39
South Hunterdon 66, Warren Hills 63
South Plainfield 63, Rahway 42
St. Augustine 60, Ocean City 49
St. Peter’s Prep 48, Bayonne 18
St. Rose 60, Point Pleasant Boro 39
Teaneck 65, Pascack Valley 61
Technology 46, Verona 38
Technology 52, Weequahic 42
Tenafly 55, Demarest 48
Timber Creek 54, Triton 48
Trenton Catholic 71, Medford Tech 52
Trenton Central 62, Ewing 54
Vernon 64, Voorhees 48
Wayne Valley 89, Lakeland 59
West Essex 71, Orange 58
West Morris 78, Pequannock 76
Wildwood 61, Pitman 55
Williamstown 60, Washington Township 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/