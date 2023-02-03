AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 3, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 53, Four Rivers Community School 47

Alsea 80, Eddyville 41

Cascade 50, Philomath 49

Country Christian 64, Crosshill Christian 58

Cove 55, Wallowa 26

East Linn Christian 63, Reedsport 40

Faith Bible 50, Vernonia 45

Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 53, C.S. Lewis 31

Hood River 62, Centennial 41

Madras 70, Estacada 59

Mohawk 48, Mapleton 17

N. Clackamas Christian 45, Grand View Christian 19

North Marion 72, Newport 57

Open Door 79, Southwest Christian 42

Oregon City 58, Lakeridge 47

Perrydale 51, Damascus Christian 16

Rogue Valley Adventist 50, Central Christian 20

Sisters 43, Harrisburg 34

Tigard 88, Lake Oswego 85, 2OT

Triangle Lake 67, Crow 31

West Linn 60, Tualatin 54

Western Christian High School 72, Delphian High School 47

Westside Christian 78, Portland Adventist 36

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

