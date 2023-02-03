Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 53, Four Rivers Community School 47
Alsea 80, Eddyville 41
Cascade 50, Philomath 49
Country Christian 64, Crosshill Christian 58
Cove 55, Wallowa 26
East Linn Christian 63, Reedsport 40
Faith Bible 50, Vernonia 45
Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 53, C.S. Lewis 31
Hood River 62, Centennial 41
Madras 70, Estacada 59
Mohawk 48, Mapleton 17
N. Clackamas Christian 45, Grand View Christian 19
North Marion 72, Newport 57
Open Door 79, Southwest Christian 42
Oregon City 58, Lakeridge 47
Perrydale 51, Damascus Christian 16
Rogue Valley Adventist 50, Central Christian 20
Sisters 43, Harrisburg 34
Tigard 88, Lake Oswego 85, 2OT
Triangle Lake 67, Crow 31
West Linn 60, Tualatin 54
Western Christian High School 72, Delphian High School 47
Westside Christian 78, Portland Adventist 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/