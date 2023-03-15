Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
PIAA Class 2A=
Second Round=
Bishop McCort 62, Redbank Valley 48
Faith Christian Academy 35, South Williamsport 28
Greensburg Central Catholic 61, Maplewood 48
Homer-Center 59, Millersburg 29
Kennedy Catholic 56, Burgettstown 39
Sacred Heart 42, Line Mountain 40
Shenango 42, Lakeview 29
PIAA Class 3A=
Second Round=
Lancaster Catholic 64, New Hope-Solebury High School 54
Mount Carmel 48, Philadelphia West Catholic 38
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 39, Avonworth 23
River Valley 56, Laurel 54
Shady Side Academy 59, Mercyhurst Prep 37
Westmont Hilltop 53, Chestnut Ridge 42, OT
PIAA Class 6A=
Second Round=
Abington 40, Springfield 35
Archbishop Carroll 41, Perkiomen Valley 38
Cardinal O’Hara 42, Spring-Ford 39
Cedar Cliff 39, Upper Dublin 26
Central York 64, Easton 46
North Allegheny 57, Mount Lebanon 34
Norwin 57, Lebanon 43
Upper St. Clair 42, Pennsbury 31
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/