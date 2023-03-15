AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 15, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

PIAA Class 2A=

Second Round=

Bishop McCort 62, Redbank Valley 48

Faith Christian Academy 35, South Williamsport 28

Greensburg Central Catholic 61, Maplewood 48

Homer-Center 59, Millersburg 29

Kennedy Catholic 56, Burgettstown 39

Sacred Heart 42, Line Mountain 40

Shenango 42, Lakeview 29

PIAA Class 3A=

Second Round=

Lancaster Catholic 64, New Hope-Solebury High School 54

Mount Carmel 48, Philadelphia West Catholic 38

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 39, Avonworth 23

River Valley 56, Laurel 54

Shady Side Academy 59, Mercyhurst Prep 37

Westmont Hilltop 53, Chestnut Ridge 42, OT

PIAA Class 6A=

Second Round=

Abington 40, Springfield 35

Archbishop Carroll 41, Perkiomen Valley 38

Cardinal O’Hara 42, Spring-Ford 39

Cedar Cliff 39, Upper Dublin 26

Central York 64, Easton 46

North Allegheny 57, Mount Lebanon 34

Norwin 57, Lebanon 43

Upper St. Clair 42, Pennsbury 31

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

