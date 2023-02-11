AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 11, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Crow Creek 99, Flandreau Indian 65

Dakota Valley 79, Dell Rapids St. Mary 63

Deubrook 70, Colman-Egan 60

Elk Point-Jefferson 55, Beresford 49

Ethan 77, Avon 36

Faith 84, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 47

Florence/Henry 47, Warner 41

Gregory 63, Scotland 30

Harrisburg 69, Rapid City Central 37

Herreid/Selby Area 51, Mobridge-Pollock 47

Highmore-Harrold 59, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 54

Huron 60, Aberdeen Central 57

Lennox 63, Tea Area 57

New Underwood 66, Bennett County 22

Northwestern 66, North Central Co-Op 30

Oelrichs 44, Edgemont 39

Pierre 89, Bismarck, N.D. 67

Platte-Geddes 73, Bon Homme 56

Rapid City Stevens 50, Yankton 49

Sioux Falls Jefferson 66, Brookings 43

Sioux Falls Lincoln 61, Brandon Valley 42

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48, Watertown 35

Sioux Falls Washington 62, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 50

Sturgis Brown 54, Hot Springs 45

Timber Lake 70, Newell 42

Tiospa Zina Tribal 70, Sisseton 28

Vermillion 45, Irene-Wakonda 44

Wagner 54, Chamberlain 40

West Central 47, Madison 44

Wilmot 72, Sioux Falls Lutheran 55

Winner 52, McLaughlin 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Crazy Horse vs. Alliance, Neb., ccd.

Santee, Neb. vs. Marty Indian, ccd.

___

