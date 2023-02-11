Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Crow Creek 99, Flandreau Indian 65
Dakota Valley 79, Dell Rapids St. Mary 63
Deubrook 70, Colman-Egan 60
Elk Point-Jefferson 55, Beresford 49
Ethan 77, Avon 36
Faith 84, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 47
Florence/Henry 47, Warner 41
Gregory 63, Scotland 30
Harrisburg 69, Rapid City Central 37
Herreid/Selby Area 51, Mobridge-Pollock 47
Highmore-Harrold 59, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 54
Huron 60, Aberdeen Central 57
Lennox 63, Tea Area 57
New Underwood 66, Bennett County 22
Northwestern 66, North Central Co-Op 30
Oelrichs 44, Edgemont 39
Pierre 89, Bismarck, N.D. 67
Platte-Geddes 73, Bon Homme 56
Rapid City Stevens 50, Yankton 49
Sioux Falls Jefferson 66, Brookings 43
Sioux Falls Lincoln 61, Brandon Valley 42
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48, Watertown 35
Sioux Falls Washington 62, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 50
Sturgis Brown 54, Hot Springs 45
Timber Lake 70, Newell 42
Tiospa Zina Tribal 70, Sisseton 28
Vermillion 45, Irene-Wakonda 44
Wagner 54, Chamberlain 40
West Central 47, Madison 44
Wilmot 72, Sioux Falls Lutheran 55
Winner 52, McLaughlin 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Crazy Horse vs. Alliance, Neb., ccd.
Santee, Neb. vs. Marty Indian, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/