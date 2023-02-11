AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 11, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 64, S. Adams 20

Anderson 64, Logansport 44

Andrean 50, Hobart 43

Avon 64, Franklin Central 53

Beech Grove 59, Cascade 36

Bellmont 54, DeKalb 52

Benton Central 49, Tri-County 40

Bloomfield 73, Washington 45

Bloomfield 73, Washington Catholic 45

Blue River 75, Centerville 46

Boonville 51, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 39

Brownsburg 60, Noblesville 54

Brownstown 47, Bedford N. Lawrence 46

Carmel 48, Hamilton Southeastern 37

Carroll (Flora) 74, Sheridan 41

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 84, Ft. Wayne Northrop 57

Cass 56, Western 45

Castle 60, Jasper 42

Chesterton 76, Portage 42

Churubusco 82, Hamilton 52

Clarksville 68, Salem 59

Clay City 57, N. Central (Farmersburg) 37

Columbia City 46, Leo 42

Columbus North 51, Bloomington South 38

Corydon 52, Eastern (Pekin) 45, OT

Covenant Christian 51, Indpls Brebeuf 49

Crothersville 62, Seven Oaks Classical 44

Crown Point 71, Valparaiso 54

Culver 53, Pioneer 37

Daleville 71, Union City 45

Delphi 51, Rossville 45

Delta 43, New Castle 39

Dubois 56, Perry Central 41

E. Noble 64, New Haven 61

Eastern Hancock 75, Morristown 28

Eastside 31, Garrett 27

Elwood 39, Eastern (Greentown) 36

Evansville Bosse 72, Evansville Mater Dei 55

Evansville Harrison 47, Evansville Reitz 45

Evansville North 67, Evansville Central 62

    • Fairfield 61, Fremont 57

    Faith Christian 78, Clinton Central 62

    Floyd Central 62, Madison 40

    Forest Park 57, Heritage Hills 42

    Fountain Central 42, Parke Heritage 40, OT

    Frankfort 49, N. Montgomery 35

    Franklin 59, Indpls Perry Meridian 39

    Frankton 48, Mississinewa 43

    Ft. Wayne North 58, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 56

    Ft. Wayne Snider 80, Ft. Wayne Luers 67

    Ft. Wayne Wayne 74, Ft. Wayne South 33

    Gibson Southern 61, Tecumseh 43

    Glenn 72, Jimtown 34

    Goshen 60, Wawasee 45

    Greenfield 57, Franklin Co. 25

    Hanover Central 56, Lowell 42

    Heritage Christian 50, Indpls Roncalli 43

    Indian Creek 50, Sullivan 49, OT

    Indiana Math and Science Academy 82, Christel House Manual 81, OT

    Indpls Attucks 81, Indpls Tindley 54

    Indpls Ben Davis 62, Lawrence North 47

    Indpls Cathedral 47, Fishers 44

    Indpls Pike 91, Indpls N. Central 70

    Indpls Riverside 89, Indpls Irvington 52

    Jac-Cen-Del 57, Hauser 52

    Jay Co. 45, Heritage 44

    Jennings Co. 74, Columbus East 48

    Kankakee Valley 74, Hebron 50

    Kokomo 72, Richmond 62

    LaPorte 84, Merrillville 75

    LaVille 51, Triton 35

    Lake Station 79, Boone Grove 47

    Lakeland 59, Central Noble 56

    Lakewood Park 66, Bethany Christian 59

    Lapel 49, Shenandoah 41

    Lawrence Central 81, Indpls Washington 38

    Loogootee 69, Mitchell 34

    Madison-Grant 59, Alexandria 42

    Manchester 54, Peru 51

    Marion 91, McCutcheon 81, 2OT

    Martinsville 70, Mooresville 64

    Michigan City 78, Lake Central 57

    Mishawaka Marian 76, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 48

    Monrovia 51, Owen Valley 44

    Morgan Twp. 69, Wheeler 34

    Muncie Central 44, Lafayette Harrison 42

    N. Daviess 77, N. Knox 39

    N. Decatur 68, Union Co. 37

    N. Judson 65, Caston 39

    New Palestine 61, Shelbyville 51

    New Prairie 60, S. Bend Adams 49

    New Washington 62, Lanesville 41

    NorthWood 64, Mishawaka 28

    Northeastern 62, Tri 48

    Northfield 48, Bluffton 47

    Northridge 47, Concord 30

    Northview 85, Brown Co. 56

    Northwestern 57, Twin Lakes 30

    Norwell 57, Huntington North 32

    Oak Hill 70, Blackford 35

    Oregon-Davis 77, Knox 39

    Orleans 46, Paoli 28

    Penn 85, S. Bend Washington 51

    Pike Central 77, Tell City 32

    Plainfield 55, Greenwood 39

    Providence 31, New Albany 29

    Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 70, Indpls Metro 68

    Randolph Southern 77, Cowan 71

    Riverton Parke 72, N. Vermillion 49

    Rochester 62, Wabash 61

    Rock Creek Academy 64, Edinburgh 54

    S. Bend Clay 68, Elkhart 48

    S. Bend Riley 68, Bremen 28

    S. Ripley 55, S. Dearborn 46

    S. Spencer 48, Princeton 47

    S. Vermillion 65, Attica 14

    Scottsburg 58, Silver Creek 35

    Seeger 72, Covington 39

    Shakamak 80, Eminence 39

    Shoals 54, Vincennes Rivet 39

    Southridge 56, N. Posey 50

    Southwestern (Hanover) 71, Rising Sun 70

    Southwood 71, Maconaquah 70

    Switzerland Co. 66, Madison Shawe 36

    Taylor 70, Tri-Central 55

    Terre Haute North 58, Bloomington North 57

    Terre Haute South 78, W. Vigo 75, OT

    Tippecanoe Valley 86, N. Miami 39

    Tri-West 48, Crawfordsville 44

    Triton Central 65, Indpls Ritter 59

    Vincennes (South Knox— 49, Barr-Reeve 43

    Vincennes 61, Eastern (Greene) 46

    W. Lafayette 54, Lafayette Catholic 49

    Waldron 56, S. Decatur 54

    Wapahani 66, Monroe Central 40

    Warsaw 38, Plymouth 37

    Washington Twp. 48, S. Central (Union Mills) 45, OT

    Wes-Del 52, Eastbrook 46

    Westfield 64, Hamilton Hts. 42

    Westview 61, Prairie Hts. 51

    White River Valley 72, Springs Valley 68

    Whiteland 67, Decatur Central 62

    Winchester 57, Cambridge City 46

    Wood Memorial 65, Cannelton 21

    Woodlan 79, Southern Wells 56

    Zionsville 54, Lebanon 35

    Putnam County Tournament=

    Championship=

    N. Putnam 67, S. Putnam 58

    Third Place=

    Greencastle 40, Cloverdale 38, 2OT

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.