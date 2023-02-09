Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 80, Orange County 72
Appomattox 42, Nelson County 35
Blacksburg 58, Christiansburg 40
Charles City County High School 86, K&Q Central 78
Charlottesville 81, Louisa 45
Cosby 61, Clover Hill 58
Craig County 55, Highland-Monterey 54
Fluvanna 66, Monticello 42
Grayson County 62, Giles 48
Grundy 54, Eastside 49
Maggie L. Walker GS 63, West Point 42
Manchester 92, James River 83
Marion 82, Tazewell 49
New Kent 66, Smithfield 56
Paintsville, Ky. 76, Mountain Mission 60
Patrick Henry-Ashland 63, King William 30
Patriot 70, Battlefield 55
