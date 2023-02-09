AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 9, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 80, Orange County 72

Appomattox 42, Nelson County 35

Blacksburg 58, Christiansburg 40

Charles City County High School 86, K&Q Central 78

Charlottesville 81, Louisa 45

Cosby 61, Clover Hill 58

Craig County 55, Highland-Monterey 54

Fluvanna 66, Monticello 42

Grayson County 62, Giles 48

Grundy 54, Eastside 49

Maggie L. Walker GS 63, West Point 42

Manchester 92, James River 83

Marion 82, Tazewell 49

New Kent 66, Smithfield 56

Paintsville, Ky. 76, Mountain Mission 60

Patrick Henry-Ashland 63, King William 30

Patriot 70, Battlefield 55

