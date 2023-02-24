Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ohio Co. 75, Greenwood 58
KHSAA District Championship=
Boyd Co. 74, Ashland Blazer 67
Campbell Co. 50, Scott 44
Evangel Christian 85, Lou. Moore 58
George Rogers Clark 84, Paris 44
Knott Co. Central 72, Cordia 24
Lawrence Co. 70, Betsy Layne 66
Lou. Butler 59, Lou. DeSales 51
Lou. Male 78, Lou. St. Xavier 65
Mason Co. 87, Augusta 46
McCracken County (Paducah) 53, Paducah Tilghman 42
Murray 60, Marshall Co. 57
Pike Co. Central 58, Belfry 40
KHSAA District Playoffs=
Elizabethtown 80, John Hardin 44
Gallatin Co. 65, Eminence 61
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/