Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 24, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ohio Co. 75, Greenwood 58

KHSAA District Championship=

Boyd Co. 74, Ashland Blazer 67

Campbell Co. 50, Scott 44

Evangel Christian 85, Lou. Moore 58

George Rogers Clark 84, Paris 44

Knott Co. Central 72, Cordia 24

Lawrence Co. 70, Betsy Layne 66

Lou. Butler 59, Lou. DeSales 51

Lou. Male 78, Lou. St. Xavier 65

Mason Co. 87, Augusta 46

McCracken County (Paducah) 53, Paducah Tilghman 42

Murray 60, Marshall Co. 57

Pike Co. Central 58, Belfry 40

KHSAA District Playoffs=

Elizabethtown 80, John Hardin 44

Gallatin Co. 65, Eminence 61

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

