Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andale 46, Winfield 26
Andover Central 46, Valley Center 20
Argonia 37, Burden Central 30
Ashland 42, Pawnee Heights 30
Beloit 42, Republic County 33
Bennington 46, Hutchinson Trinity 43
Berean Academy 37, Inman 18
Bluestem 44, Caney Valley 27
Bonner Springs 59, Leavenworth 26
Buhler 55, Rose Hill 33
Canton-Galva 46, Herington 42
Central Plains 67, Otis-Bison 22
Cimarron 51, Sublette 20
Circle 54, El Dorado 22
Colby 38, Norton 37
Columbus 39, Riverton 38
Concordia 46, Clifton-Clyde 45
Deerfield 44, Walsh, Colo. 36
Derby 66, Maize 15
Dodge City 47, Garden City 45
Doniphan West 76, Axtell 33
Ellinwood 44, Victoria 35
Elyria Christian 31, Wakefield 13
Eureka 54, Humboldt 18
Flinthills 49, Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 9
Garden Plain 51, Cheney 27
Goddard 43, Wichita Campus 9
Goddard-Eisenhower 49, Andover 46
Goessel 59, Centre 23
Golden Plains 75, Western Plains-Healy 12
Goodland 68, Burlington, Colo. 44
Halstead 46, Pratt 29
Hanover 52, Valley Heights 44
Hartford 45, Wichita Classical 40
Hays 46, Scott City 32
Hays-TMP-Marian 47, Trego 41
Heritage Christian 46, Tonganoxie 36
Highland Park 65, KC Washington 23
Hillsboro 39, Haven 32
Hodgeman County 62, South Gray 47
Holton 51, Royal Valley 44
Hutchinson 45, Newton 21
Kingman 56, Conway Springs 47
Lawrence 61, Olathe West 58
Liberal 57, Hooker, Okla. 47
Lincoln 59, Chase 34
Little River 82, Solomon 22
Lyndon 40, Wabaunsee 38
Macksville 45, La Crosse 43
Madison/Hamilton 50, Mission Valley 42
Maize South 36, Salina South 24
Nickerson 45, Larned 39
Northeast Christian Homeschool 44, Topeka Heritage Christian 12
Northeast-Arma 61, Jayhawk Linn 30
Northern Valley 64, Triplains-Brewster 24
Norwich 50, Hutchinson Central Christian 35
Oberlin-Decatur 44, Dighton 23
Onaga 54, Wetmore 11
Osborne 57, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 22
Ottawa 60, Pittsburg 42
Prairie View 53, Wellsville 21
Rawlins County 53, Hitchcock County, Neb. 24
Remington 57, Sterling 39
Riley County 48, Marysville 18
Rural Vista 59, Peabody-Burns 18
Russell 49, Plainville 41, OT
SM East 43, Gardner-Edgerton 42
SM South 40, Olathe North 24
Salina Central 41, Arkansas City 33
Santa Fe Trail 61, Iola 21
Sedgwick 51, Marion 37
Silver Lake 68, Osage City 40
Smith Center 57, Hoxie 55
Southeast 42, Chetopa 10
Southeast Saline 48, Salina Sacred Heart 44
Spearville 43, Kiowa County 37
Sylvan-Lucas 44, Rock Hills 29
Topeka Seaman 56, KC Piper 43
Veritas Christian 46, Bishop Seabury Academy 15
Waverly 53, West Franklin 22
Wellington 56, Augusta 22
Weskan 43, Logan/Palco 33
Wichita Bishop Carroll 70, Wichita East 33
Wichita Home School 60, Central Christian 23
Wichita Northwest 59, Wichita North 47
Wichita South 67, Kapaun Mount Carmel 53
Wichita Trinity 55, Belle Plaine, Minn. 33
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/