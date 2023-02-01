AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 1, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andale 46, Winfield 26

Andover Central 46, Valley Center 20

Argonia 37, Burden Central 30

Ashland 42, Pawnee Heights 30

Beloit 42, Republic County 33

Bennington 46, Hutchinson Trinity 43

Berean Academy 37, Inman 18

Bluestem 44, Caney Valley 27

Bonner Springs 59, Leavenworth 26

Buhler 55, Rose Hill 33

Canton-Galva 46, Herington 42

Central Plains 67, Otis-Bison 22

Cimarron 51, Sublette 20

Circle 54, El Dorado 22

Colby 38, Norton 37

Columbus 39, Riverton 38

Concordia 46, Clifton-Clyde 45

Deerfield 44, Walsh, Colo. 36

Derby 66, Maize 15

Dodge City 47, Garden City 45

Doniphan West 76, Axtell 33

Ellinwood 44, Victoria 35

Elyria Christian 31, Wakefield 13

Eureka 54, Humboldt 18

Flinthills 49, Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 9

Garden Plain 51, Cheney 27

Goddard 43, Wichita Campus 9

Goddard-Eisenhower 49, Andover 46

Goessel 59, Centre 23

Golden Plains 75, Western Plains-Healy 12

Goodland 68, Burlington, Colo. 44

Halstead 46, Pratt 29

Hanover 52, Valley Heights 44

Hartford 45, Wichita Classical 40

Hays 46, Scott City 32

Hays-TMP-Marian 47, Trego 41

Heritage Christian 46, Tonganoxie 36

Highland Park 65, KC Washington 23

Hillsboro 39, Haven 32

Hodgeman County 62, South Gray 47

Holton 51, Royal Valley 44

Hutchinson 45, Newton 21

    • Kingman 56, Conway Springs 47

    Lawrence 61, Olathe West 58

    Liberal 57, Hooker, Okla. 47

    Lincoln 59, Chase 34

    Little River 82, Solomon 22

    Lyndon 40, Wabaunsee 38

    Macksville 45, La Crosse 43

    Madison/Hamilton 50, Mission Valley 42

    Maize South 36, Salina South 24

    Nickerson 45, Larned 39

    Northeast Christian Homeschool 44, Topeka Heritage Christian 12

    Northeast-Arma 61, Jayhawk Linn 30

    Northern Valley 64, Triplains-Brewster 24

    Norwich 50, Hutchinson Central Christian 35

    Oberlin-Decatur 44, Dighton 23

    Onaga 54, Wetmore 11

    Osborne 57, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 22

    Ottawa 60, Pittsburg 42

    Prairie View 53, Wellsville 21

    Rawlins County 53, Hitchcock County, Neb. 24

    Remington 57, Sterling 39

    Riley County 48, Marysville 18

    Rural Vista 59, Peabody-Burns 18

    Russell 49, Plainville 41, OT

    SM East 43, Gardner-Edgerton 42

    SM South 40, Olathe North 24

    Salina Central 41, Arkansas City 33

    Santa Fe Trail 61, Iola 21

    Sedgwick 51, Marion 37

    Silver Lake 68, Osage City 40

    Smith Center 57, Hoxie 55

    Southeast 42, Chetopa 10

    Southeast Saline 48, Salina Sacred Heart 44

    Spearville 43, Kiowa County 37

    Sylvan-Lucas 44, Rock Hills 29

    Topeka Seaman 56, KC Piper 43

    Veritas Christian 46, Bishop Seabury Academy 15

    Waverly 53, West Franklin 22

    Wellington 56, Augusta 22

    Weskan 43, Logan/Palco 33

    Wichita Bishop Carroll 70, Wichita East 33

    Wichita Home School 60, Central Christian 23

    Wichita Northwest 59, Wichita North 47

    Wichita South 67, Kapaun Mount Carmel 53

    Wichita Trinity 55, Belle Plaine, Minn. 33

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

