Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Crow Creek 63, Dupree 38
Dell Rapids 65, Aberdeen Roncalli 31
Flandreau 52, Sioux Valley 47
Highmore-Harrold 52, Ipswich 38
Madison 74, Tiospa Zina Tribal 48
Mitchell 72, Rapid City Central 48
Pierre 80, Harrisburg 60
Rapid City Stevens 68, Huron 45
Takini 89, Flandreau Indian 54
Tri-Valley 68, Sisseton 31
Warner 55, Sully Buttes 51
Wolsey-Wessington 59, Hill City 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/