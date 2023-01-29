AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 29, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Crow Creek 63, Dupree 38

Dell Rapids 65, Aberdeen Roncalli 31

Flandreau 52, Sioux Valley 47

Highmore-Harrold 52, Ipswich 38

Madison 74, Tiospa Zina Tribal 48

Mitchell 72, Rapid City Central 48

Pierre 80, Harrisburg 60

Rapid City Stevens 68, Huron 45

Takini 89, Flandreau Indian 54

Tri-Valley 68, Sisseton 31

Warner 55, Sully Buttes 51

Wolsey-Wessington 59, Hill City 50

