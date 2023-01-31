AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 31, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Mountain Union 60, Oxbow Union 24

Champlain Valley Union 70, St. Johnsbury Academy 48

Christ Covenant, N.C. 52, Craftsbury Academy 50, OT

Fair Haven Union 36, Mount St. Joseph Academy 32

Grace Christian 57, Proctor 51

Hartford 64, Springfield 26

Long Trail 66, West Rutland 41

Mid Vermont Christian School 64, Sharon Academy 23

Montpelier 91, Lyndon Institute 62

Mount Mansfield Union 62, Rice Memorial 51

Otter Valley Union 59, Burr & Burton Academy 48

South Burlington 61, Essex 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.