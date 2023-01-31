Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blue Mountain Union 60, Oxbow Union 24
Champlain Valley Union 70, St. Johnsbury Academy 48
Christ Covenant, N.C. 52, Craftsbury Academy 50, OT
Fair Haven Union 36, Mount St. Joseph Academy 32
Grace Christian 57, Proctor 51
Hartford 64, Springfield 26
Long Trail 66, West Rutland 41
Mid Vermont Christian School 64, Sharon Academy 23
Montpelier 91, Lyndon Institute 62
Mount Mansfield Union 62, Rice Memorial 51
Otter Valley Union 59, Burr & Burton Academy 48
South Burlington 61, Essex 43
