Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 12, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltic 56, Menno 45

Centerville 71, McCook Central/Montrose 59

Clark/Willow Lake 40, Flandreau 29

Crazy Horse 78, Flandreau Indian 52

Custer 71, Wall 36

DeSmet 69, Deuel 53

Douglas 82, Lead-Deadwood 44

Edgemont 68, Kadoka Area 18

Elkton-Lake Benton 61, Garretson 48

Freeman 57, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 22

Freeman Academy/Marion 64, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 32

Gregory 56, Bridgewater-Emery 50

Hamlin 48, Aberdeen Christian 43

Hanson 58, Platte-Geddes 45

Harrisburg 67, Rapid City Stevens 43

Howard 67, Waubay/Summit 52

Ipswich 62, Langford 34

Lemmon 50, New Underwood 40

Leola/Frederick 64, Webster 43

Lower Brule 62, White River 54

Madison 71, Canton 63

McIntosh 90, Takini 75

Milbank 67, Tri-Valley 44

Miller 90, Todd County 61

Mobridge-Pollock 58, Groton Area 41

Newell 65, Tiospaye Topa 61

Parkston 59, Canistota 49

Pine Ridge 71, Kimball/White Lake 54

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 49, Scotland 46

Santee, Neb. 89, Lyman 86

Sioux Valley 84, Parker 34

St. Francis Indian 65, Dupree 50

St. Thomas More 68, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57

Sturgis Brown 62, Belle Fourche 37

Sunshine Bible Academy 54, Sioux Falls Lutheran 52

Viborg-Hurley 69, Philip 55

Wessington Springs 58, Hitchcock-Tulare 39

Wolsey-Wessington 51, Irene-Wakonda 44

Yankton 74, Rapid City Central 53

