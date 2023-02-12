Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltic 56, Menno 45
Centerville 71, McCook Central/Montrose 59
Clark/Willow Lake 40, Flandreau 29
Crazy Horse 78, Flandreau Indian 52
Custer 71, Wall 36
DeSmet 69, Deuel 53
Douglas 82, Lead-Deadwood 44
Edgemont 68, Kadoka Area 18
Elkton-Lake Benton 61, Garretson 48
Freeman 57, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 22
Freeman Academy/Marion 64, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 32
Gregory 56, Bridgewater-Emery 50
Hamlin 48, Aberdeen Christian 43
Hanson 58, Platte-Geddes 45
Harrisburg 67, Rapid City Stevens 43
Howard 67, Waubay/Summit 52
Ipswich 62, Langford 34
Lemmon 50, New Underwood 40
Leola/Frederick 64, Webster 43
Lower Brule 62, White River 54
Madison 71, Canton 63
McIntosh 90, Takini 75
Milbank 67, Tri-Valley 44
Miller 90, Todd County 61
Mobridge-Pollock 58, Groton Area 41
Newell 65, Tiospaye Topa 61
Parkston 59, Canistota 49
Pine Ridge 71, Kimball/White Lake 54
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 49, Scotland 46
Santee, Neb. 89, Lyman 86
Sioux Valley 84, Parker 34
St. Francis Indian 65, Dupree 50
St. Thomas More 68, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57
Sturgis Brown 62, Belle Fourche 37
Sunshine Bible Academy 54, Sioux Falls Lutheran 52
Viborg-Hurley 69, Philip 55
Wessington Springs 58, Hitchcock-Tulare 39
Wolsey-Wessington 51, Irene-Wakonda 44
Yankton 74, Rapid City Central 53
___
