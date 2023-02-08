Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 51, John Battle 27
Amelia County 56, Central of Lunenburg 46
Annandale 85, Mount Vernon 78, OT
Banner Christian 79, Kenston Forest 48
Bassett 57, GW-Danville 55
Bishop McNamara, Md. 91, Bishop Ireton 62
Blue Ridge School 98, Va. Episcopal 74
Brooke Point 42, Colonial Forge 35
Buckingham County 76, Cumberland 44
Bullis, Md. 66, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 55
Cape Henry Collegiate 67, Norfolk Collegiate 60
Caroline 81, James Monroe 45
Carver Academy 71, King William 46
Catholic 56, Norfolk Academy 35
Cave Spring 74, Hidden Valley 51
Central - Wise 43, Honaker 41
Chancellor 57, Culpeper 48
Charles City County High School 85, West Point 53
Chilhowie 72, Rural Retreat 50
Clarke County 68, Rappahannock County 52
Dan River 71, William Campbell 64
Deep Run 64, J.R. Tucker 53
East Rockingham 69, Woodstock Central 36
Eastern Mennonite 77, Fishburne Military 47
Forest Park 61, Potomac 58
Fort Chiswell 70, Eastern Montgomery 43
Fort Defiance 38, Waynesboro 25
Green Run 63, Bayside 51
Greenbrier Christian 54, Gateway Christian 32
Gretna 56, Nelson County 53
Hampton 62, Denbigh 40
Hanover 59, Armstrong 19
Hargrave Military 81, The Covenant School 36
Henrico 64, Atlee 53
Hopewell 78, Dinwiddie 67
James Robinson 62, Lake Braddock 51
Kellam 71, Tallwood 68
King George 69, Spotsylvania 50
King’s Fork High School 70, Nansemond River 38
Lake Taylor 49, Norview 47
Lakeland 59, Hickory 36
Lancaster 78, Rappahannock 16
Landstown 65, Kempsville 56
Lebanon 53, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 37
Lord Botetourt 75, Staunton 50
Loudoun Valley 60, Dominion 55
Madison County 58, Mountain View 42
Manor High School 41, Norcom 39
Marion 63, Richlands 55
Martinsville 70, Tunstall 59
Massaponax 60, Patrick Henry-Ashland 44
Matoaca 80, Petersburg 71
Maury 65, Booker T. Washington 37
Menchville 81, Gloucester 42
Meridian High School 75, Brentsville 45
Miller School 61, Roanoke Catholic 49
Nandua 83, Chincoteague 65
North Stafford 49, Mountain View 34
Northside 60, Franklin County 52
Oakton 65, Centreville 43
Oscar Smith 87, Grassfield 46
Parry McCluer 68, Bath County 42
Paul VI Catholic High School 76, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 49
Potomac School 54, St. Andrew’s, Md. 52
Prince Edward County 61, Randolph-Henry 56
Prince George 72, Colonial Heights 63
Pulaski County 65, Salem 46
Radford 45, Glenvar 32
Riverbend 57, Stafford 43
Rockbridge County 59, Broadway 49
South County 57, Fairfax 56
South Lakes 76, James Madison 39
Spotswood 60, Turner Ashby 48
St. Annes-Belfield 76, St. Christopher’s 67
Staunton 55, Buffalo Gap 49
Strasburg 50, Luray 48
TJ-Alexandria 61, Justice High School 57
TJHS 61, Glen Allen 57
Union 68, Ridgeview 65
Varina 103, Mechanicsville High School 50
Veritas Classic Christian School 84, Christchurch 74
Virginia High 68, Graham 59
Westfield 60, Chantilly 55
Westmoreland County 66, Essex 59
Westover Christian 74, Faith Christian-Roanoke 64
William Monroe 62, Warren County 33
Wilson Memorial 70, Riverheads 60
Woodside 62, Bethel 31
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/