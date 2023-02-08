AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 8, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 51, John Battle 27

Amelia County 56, Central of Lunenburg 46

Annandale 85, Mount Vernon 78, OT

Banner Christian 79, Kenston Forest 48

Bassett 57, GW-Danville 55

Bishop McNamara, Md. 91, Bishop Ireton 62

Blue Ridge School 98, Va. Episcopal 74

Brooke Point 42, Colonial Forge 35

Buckingham County 76, Cumberland 44

Bullis, Md. 66, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 55

Cape Henry Collegiate 67, Norfolk Collegiate 60

Caroline 81, James Monroe 45

Carver Academy 71, King William 46

Catholic 56, Norfolk Academy 35

Cave Spring 74, Hidden Valley 51

Central - Wise 43, Honaker 41

Chancellor 57, Culpeper 48

Charles City County High School 85, West Point 53

Chilhowie 72, Rural Retreat 50

Clarke County 68, Rappahannock County 52

Dan River 71, William Campbell 64

Deep Run 64, J.R. Tucker 53

East Rockingham 69, Woodstock Central 36

Eastern Mennonite 77, Fishburne Military 47

Forest Park 61, Potomac 58

ADVERTISEMENT

Fort Chiswell 70, Eastern Montgomery 43

Fort Defiance 38, Waynesboro 25

Green Run 63, Bayside 51

Greenbrier Christian 54, Gateway Christian 32

Gretna 56, Nelson County 53

Hampton 62, Denbigh 40

Hanover 59, Armstrong 19

Hargrave Military 81, The Covenant School 36

Henrico 64, Atlee 53

Hopewell 78, Dinwiddie 67

James Robinson 62, Lake Braddock 51

Sports

  • LeBron James chases NBA history on a star-filled night in LA

  • Mahomes, Hurts buoy Super Bowl teams amid QB injury spate

  • Revolving door at QB ruined season for Jets, other NFL teams

  • AP sources: Walsh to leave Biden Cabinet for NHL union

    • Kellam 71, Tallwood 68

    King George 69, Spotsylvania 50

    King’s Fork High School 70, Nansemond River 38

    Lake Taylor 49, Norview 47

    Lakeland 59, Hickory 36

    Lancaster 78, Rappahannock 16

    Landstown 65, Kempsville 56

    Lebanon 53, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 37

    Lord Botetourt 75, Staunton 50

    Loudoun Valley 60, Dominion 55

    Madison County 58, Mountain View 42

    Manor High School 41, Norcom 39

    Marion 63, Richlands 55

    Martinsville 70, Tunstall 59

    Massaponax 60, Patrick Henry-Ashland 44

    Matoaca 80, Petersburg 71

    Maury 65, Booker T. Washington 37

    Menchville 81, Gloucester 42

    Meridian High School 75, Brentsville 45

    Miller School 61, Roanoke Catholic 49

    Nandua 83, Chincoteague 65

    North Stafford 49, Mountain View 34

    Northside 60, Franklin County 52

    Oakton 65, Centreville 43

    Oscar Smith 87, Grassfield 46

    Parry McCluer 68, Bath County 42

    Paul VI Catholic High School 76, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 49

    Potomac School 54, St. Andrew’s, Md. 52

    Prince Edward County 61, Randolph-Henry 56

    Prince George 72, Colonial Heights 63

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pulaski County 65, Salem 46

    Radford 45, Glenvar 32

    Riverbend 57, Stafford 43

    Rockbridge County 59, Broadway 49

    South County 57, Fairfax 56

    South Lakes 76, James Madison 39

    Spotswood 60, Turner Ashby 48

    St. Annes-Belfield 76, St. Christopher’s 67

    Staunton 55, Buffalo Gap 49

    Strasburg 50, Luray 48

    TJ-Alexandria 61, Justice High School 57

    TJHS 61, Glen Allen 57

    Union 68, Ridgeview 65

    Varina 103, Mechanicsville High School 50

    Veritas Classic Christian School 84, Christchurch 74

    Virginia High 68, Graham 59

    Westfield 60, Chantilly 55

    Westmoreland County 66, Essex 59

    Westover Christian 74, Faith Christian-Roanoke 64

    William Monroe 62, Warren County 33

    Wilson Memorial 70, Riverheads 60

    Woodside 62, Bethel 31

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.