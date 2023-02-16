AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 16, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Friends 69, Girard College 41

Archbishop Carroll 66, Father Judge 61

Blue Mountain 64, Marian Catholic 46

Exeter 59, Berks Catholic 45

Forest Hills 62, Cambria Heights 51

Hill-Freedman 69, Bodine 52

Mount Calvary 59, Dayspring Christian 29

North Schuylkill 63, Pottsville 49

Pittsburgh Obama 70, Brashear 50

Reading 54, West Lawn Wilson 30

Saucon Valley 46, Southern Lehigh 38

TECH Freire Charter 71, School of the Future 46

Taylor Allderdice 84, Perry Traditional Academy 35

Vaux Big Picture 56, MAST Charter 53

