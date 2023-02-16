Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Friends 69, Girard College 41
Archbishop Carroll 66, Father Judge 61
Blue Mountain 64, Marian Catholic 46
Exeter 59, Berks Catholic 45
Forest Hills 62, Cambria Heights 51
Hill-Freedman 69, Bodine 52
Mount Calvary 59, Dayspring Christian 29
North Schuylkill 63, Pottsville 49
Pittsburgh Obama 70, Brashear 50
Reading 54, West Lawn Wilson 30
Saucon Valley 46, Southern Lehigh 38
TECH Freire Charter 71, School of the Future 46
Taylor Allderdice 84, Perry Traditional Academy 35
Vaux Big Picture 56, MAST Charter 53
___
