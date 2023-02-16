AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 16, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

MPA Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Class AA South=

Bonny Eagle 68, Noble 44

South Portland 47, Sanford 34

Preliminary Round=

Class B North=

Caribou 61, John Bapst Memorial 48

Foxcroft Academy 64, Mount Desert Island 51

Presque Isle 66, Bucksport 61

Washington Academy 64, Mount View 61

Class C North=

Fort Fairfield 60, Piscataquis Community 46

George Stevens 56, Madawaska 41

Lee Academy 56, Sumner Memorial 46

Penobscot Valley 34, Penquis Valley 25

Woodland 70, Stearns 47

Class C South=

Carrabec 67, St. Dominic Regional 55

Madison Area Memorial 52, Waynflete 34

Mt. Abram 70, Hall-Dale 57

Traip (Robert W.) Academy 68, Boothbay Region 53

Class D North=

Jonesport-Beals 90, Ashland Community 34

Wisdom 59, Van Buren District 25

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

