Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Ready 77, Worthington Christian 36
Can. McKinley 71, Akr. East 61
Cols. Franklin Hts. 49, Bloom-Carroll 42
Fredericktown 68, Newark Cath. 42
Lewis Center Olentangy 69, Cols. Linden-McKinley 56
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division III=
Region 12=
Cin. Finneytown 72, Williamsburg 58
Cin. Madeira 65, Cin. Deer Park 46
Cin. Seven Hills 60, Norwood 46
Cin. Summit Country Day 71, Lees Creek E. Clinton 41
Division I=
Region 4=
Centerville 66, Fairborn 24
Cin. Withrow 63, Cin. Colerain 27
Milford 52, Cin. Oak Hills 44
Monroe 64, Xenia 57
Sidney 54, Vandalia Butler 47
