Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Centauri 70, Montezuma-Cortez 39
Denver East 89, Far Northeast 43
Doherty 72, Palmer 53
Fairview 72, Erie 61
Florence 69, James Irwin Charter School 61
Fossil Ridge 65, Legacy 56
George Washington 79, Westminster 72
Glenwood Springs 54, Durango 49
Golden 62, D’Evelyn 49
Grand Valley 60, Gunnison 54
Green Mountain 69, Evergreen High School 42
Harrison 64, Sand Creek 55
Lake County 69, Platte Canyon 57
Mesa Ridge 56, Pueblo County 29
Miami-Yoder 45, Kiowa 36
Mountain View 36, Roosevelt 35
Northfield 50, Vista PEAK 49
Nucla 66, Sangre De Cristo 56
Peetz 60, Creek Valley, Neb. 43
Pomona 56, Conifer 49
Poudre 76, Mountain Range 34
Rangeview 71, Aurora Central 38
Riverdale Ridge 75, Frederick 74
Severance 67, Skyline High School 52
Standley Lake 64, Littleton 61
Thomas Jefferson 94, Regis Groff 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/