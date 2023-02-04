AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 4, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Centauri 70, Montezuma-Cortez 39

Denver East 89, Far Northeast 43

Doherty 72, Palmer 53

Fairview 72, Erie 61

Florence 69, James Irwin Charter School 61

Fossil Ridge 65, Legacy 56

George Washington 79, Westminster 72

Glenwood Springs 54, Durango 49

Golden 62, D’Evelyn 49

Grand Valley 60, Gunnison 54

Green Mountain 69, Evergreen High School 42

Harrison 64, Sand Creek 55

Lake County 69, Platte Canyon 57

Mesa Ridge 56, Pueblo County 29

Miami-Yoder 45, Kiowa 36

Mountain View 36, Roosevelt 35

Northfield 50, Vista PEAK 49

Nucla 66, Sangre De Cristo 56

Peetz 60, Creek Valley, Neb. 43

Pomona 56, Conifer 49

Poudre 76, Mountain Range 34

Rangeview 71, Aurora Central 38

Riverdale Ridge 75, Frederick 74

Severance 67, Skyline High School 52

Standley Lake 64, Littleton 61

Thomas Jefferson 94, Regis Groff 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

