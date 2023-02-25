Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cheyenne East 36, Cheyenne Central 22
Cody 49, Riverton 44, OT
Laramie 79, Cheyenne South 55
Lovell 62, Thermopolis 48
Lyman 59, Lander 53
Pinedale 51, Mountain View 45
Star Valley 80, Green River 55
Wheatland 51, Moorcroft 27
Worland 79, Buffalo 74
WHSAA Regional=
Class 2A=
East=
Consolation=
Burns 45, Sundance 42
Lusk 66, Lingle-Fort Laramie 46
Semifinal=
Big Horn 59, Wright 46
West=
Consolation=
Kemmerer 68, Big Piney 61
Wyoming Indian 73, Rocky Mountain 46
Semifinal=
Wind River 82, Greybull 53
Class 1A=
East=
Consolation=
Guernsey-Sunrise 50, Rock River 20
Hanna-Elk Mountain 50, Midwest 38
Semifinal=
Southeast 68, Hulett 23
West=
Consolation=
Dubois 52, Riverside 51
Little Snake River 45, Meeteetse 41
Semifinal=
Cokeville 49, Burlington 43
Saratoga 56, Farson-Eden 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/