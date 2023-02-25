AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 25, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cheyenne East 36, Cheyenne Central 22

Cody 49, Riverton 44, OT

Laramie 79, Cheyenne South 55

Lovell 62, Thermopolis 48

Lyman 59, Lander 53

Pinedale 51, Mountain View 45

Star Valley 80, Green River 55

Wheatland 51, Moorcroft 27

Worland 79, Buffalo 74

WHSAA Regional=

Class 2A=

East=

Consolation=

Burns 45, Sundance 42

Lusk 66, Lingle-Fort Laramie 46

Semifinal=

Big Horn 59, Wright 46

West=

Consolation=

Kemmerer 68, Big Piney 61

Wyoming Indian 73, Rocky Mountain 46

Semifinal=

Wind River 82, Greybull 53

Class 1A=

East=

Consolation=

Guernsey-Sunrise 50, Rock River 20

Hanna-Elk Mountain 50, Midwest 38

Semifinal=

Southeast 68, Hulett 23

West=

Consolation=

Dubois 52, Riverside 51

Little Snake River 45, Meeteetse 41

Semifinal=

Cokeville 49, Burlington 43

Saratoga 56, Farson-Eden 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.