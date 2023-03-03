Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Franklin Furnace Green 43, Fairfield 38
New Madison Tri-Village 50, Maria Stein Marion Local 38
Youngs. Valley Christian 71, Cin. Mercy 66
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Cle. Hts. 63, Brunswick 56
Cle. St. Ignatius 72, Strongsville 51
Region 2=
Akr. Hoban 81, Can. Glenoak 46
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 49, Louisville 48, OT
Massillon Jackson 53, Green 38
Medina 40, Maple Hts. 39
Division II=
Region 5=
Alliance 84, Youngs. Chaney High School 76, OT
Cle. VASJ 69, Rocky River 58
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 57, E. Cle. Shaw 49
Gates Mills Gilmour 61, Girard 55, OT
Region 6=
Akr. East 65, Richfield Revere 46
Defiance 65, Lima Shawnee 58
Lexington 76, Shelby 74, OT
Rossford 38, Wauseon 21
Sandusky 84, Mansfield Sr. 75
Tol. Cent. Cath. 69, Port Clinton 48
Van Wert 56, St. Marys Memorial 55
Division III=
Region 11=
Cols. Africentric 78, Gahanna Cols. Academy 56
Region 12=
Camden Preble Shawnee 42, Cin. Seven Hills 27
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 61, Worthington Christian 44
Casstown Miami E. 53, Cin. Mariemont 49
Division IV=
Region 15=
Franklin Furnace Green 43, Leesburg Fairfield 38
Stewart Federal Hocking 64, Portsmouth Notre Dame 56
___
