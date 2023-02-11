AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 12, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Bergan 63, Guardian Angels 52

Ashland-Greenwood 36, Pierce 26

Aurora 49, Omaha Concordia 35

Bellevue West 80, Bishop Walsh, Md. 69

Boys Town 60, Milford 48

Chase County 72, Cambridge 45

Columbus Scotus 53, Columbus Lakeview 49

Elkhorn 65, Hastings 45

Elmwood-Murdock 64, Cornerstone Christian 40

Freeman 61, Central City 47

Fremont 65, Lincoln Pius X 60

Grand Island Central Catholic 45, Gordon/Rushville 34

Hartington Cedar Catholic 65, Elkhorn Valley 60

Hay Springs 49, Crawford 40

Humphrey St. Francis 59, Nebraska Lutheran 47

Kearney 59, Columbus 27

Kenesaw 44, Bertrand 34

Kimball 85, Minatare 45

Lincoln High 83, Omaha Northwest 41

Lincoln Lutheran 58, Syracuse 35

Lincoln North Star 87, Omaha South 49

Lincoln Northeast 50, Omaha North 48

Loomis 64, Brady 41

Malcolm 65, Centennial 60

Millard North 52, Papillion-LaVista South 51

Millard South 69, Lincoln Southwest 42

Omaha Bryan 53, Omaha Benson 44

ADVERTISEMENT

Omaha Central 65, Norfolk 55

Omaha Creighton Prep 40, Rockhurst, Mo. 37

Omaha Roncalli 39, Blair 33

Omaha Skutt Catholic 88, Ralston 61

Omaha Westside 62, Real Salt Lake, Utah 56

Parkview Christian 86, Omaha Christian Academy 36

Platteview 54, Grand Island 37

Santee 89, Lyman, S.D. 86

Sidney 56, Holdrege 43

Wahoo 58, North Platte 51

Westview 61, Omaha Burke 47

Wisner-Pilger 33, Arlington 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.