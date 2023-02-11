Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Bergan 63, Guardian Angels 52
Ashland-Greenwood 36, Pierce 26
Aurora 49, Omaha Concordia 35
Bellevue West 80, Bishop Walsh, Md. 69
Boys Town 60, Milford 48
Chase County 72, Cambridge 45
Columbus Scotus 53, Columbus Lakeview 49
Elkhorn 65, Hastings 45
Elmwood-Murdock 64, Cornerstone Christian 40
Freeman 61, Central City 47
Fremont 65, Lincoln Pius X 60
Grand Island Central Catholic 45, Gordon/Rushville 34
Hartington Cedar Catholic 65, Elkhorn Valley 60
Hay Springs 49, Crawford 40
Humphrey St. Francis 59, Nebraska Lutheran 47
Kearney 59, Columbus 27
Kenesaw 44, Bertrand 34
Kimball 85, Minatare 45
Lincoln High 83, Omaha Northwest 41
Lincoln Lutheran 58, Syracuse 35
Lincoln North Star 87, Omaha South 49
Lincoln Northeast 50, Omaha North 48
Loomis 64, Brady 41
Malcolm 65, Centennial 60
Millard North 52, Papillion-LaVista South 51
Millard South 69, Lincoln Southwest 42
Omaha Bryan 53, Omaha Benson 44
Omaha Central 65, Norfolk 55
Omaha Creighton Prep 40, Rockhurst, Mo. 37
Omaha Roncalli 39, Blair 33
Omaha Skutt Catholic 88, Ralston 61
Omaha Westside 62, Real Salt Lake, Utah 56
Parkview Christian 86, Omaha Christian Academy 36
Platteview 54, Grand Island 37
Santee 89, Lyman, S.D. 86
Sidney 56, Holdrege 43
Wahoo 58, North Platte 51
Westview 61, Omaha Burke 47
Wisner-Pilger 33, Arlington 29
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/