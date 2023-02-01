Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Christian 73, North Central Co-Op 30
Aberdeen Roncalli 56, Potter County 32
Avon 47, Menno 26
Baltic 60, Garretson 36
Britton-Hecla 39, Sisseton 33
Castlewood 70, Waubay/Summit 43
Dell Rapids 63, Flandreau 30
Kadoka Area 66, Bennett County 33
Lower Brule 78, Crow Creek 42
Parkston 55, McCook Central/Montrose 36
Sioux Falls Jefferson 61, Mitchell 54
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 63, Huron 53
Yankton 59, Aberdeen Central 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/