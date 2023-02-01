AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 1, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Christian 73, North Central Co-Op 30

Aberdeen Roncalli 56, Potter County 32

Avon 47, Menno 26

Baltic 60, Garretson 36

Britton-Hecla 39, Sisseton 33

Castlewood 70, Waubay/Summit 43

Dell Rapids 63, Flandreau 30

Kadoka Area 66, Bennett County 33

Lower Brule 78, Crow Creek 42

Parkston 55, McCook Central/Montrose 36

Sioux Falls Jefferson 61, Mitchell 54

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 63, Huron 53

Yankton 59, Aberdeen Central 47

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

