Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 19, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop McNamara 59, St. John’s Catholic Prep 50

Chopticon 46, La Plata 12

Digital Harbor 62, Mergenthaler 32

Dunbar 35, Coppin Academy 29

Eastern Tech 54, Franklin 22

Francis Scott Key 41, South Carroll 28

Friendly 65, Crossland 35

Liberty 45, Century 35

Loch Raven 52, Patapsco 15

Manchester Valley 63, Tuscarora 37

McDonough 56, Roland Park Country 26

New Town 61, Perry Hall 36

Oakdale 59, Urbana 50

Overlea 31, Baltimore Chesapeake 22

Owings Mills 57, Milford Mill 41

Parkside 73, Pocomoke 37

Parkville 25, Dundalk 18

Pikesville 41, Hereford 35

Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 75, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 38

St. Charles 63, Huntingtown 27

St. Frances Academy 60, Pallotti 47

Western STES 60, Randallstown 58

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

