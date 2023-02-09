AP NEWS
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 9, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atholton 49, Mt. Hebron 32

Catoctin 53, Clear Spring 34

Eastern Tech 49, Sparrows Point 14

Hammond 40, Wilde Lake 34

Harford Tech 50, Brunswick 23

Howard 63, River Hill 51

Manchester Valley 68, C. Milton Wright 35

Marriotts Ridge 37, Reservoir 20

McDonogh School 62, Baltimore Poly 39

Mercy 47, Pallotti 46

Oakland Mills 42, Glenelg 36

Overlea 36, Patapsco 27

Pikesville 62, Catonsville 19

St. Charles 54, Calvert 34

Towson 60, Parkville 26

___

