Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atholton 49, Mt. Hebron 32
Catoctin 53, Clear Spring 34
Eastern Tech 49, Sparrows Point 14
Hammond 40, Wilde Lake 34
Harford Tech 50, Brunswick 23
Howard 63, River Hill 51
Manchester Valley 68, C. Milton Wright 35
Marriotts Ridge 37, Reservoir 20
McDonogh School 62, Baltimore Poly 39
Mercy 47, Pallotti 46
Oakland Mills 42, Glenelg 36
Overlea 36, Patapsco 27
Pikesville 62, Catonsville 19
St. Charles 54, Calvert 34
Towson 60, Parkville 26
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/