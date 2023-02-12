AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 12, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Absarokee 29, Park City 19

Anaconda 62, Missoula Loyola 52

Baker 79, St. Labre 15

Big Timber 48, Manhattan 36

Billings Central 46, Glendive 29

Billings Skyview 54, Bozeman 41

Billings West 58, Great Falls Russell 43

Bridger 55, Plenty Coups 37

Broadview-Lavina 75, Custer-Hysham 36

Cascade 56, Valier 11

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 60, Big Sandy 54

Chinook 44, Fort Benton 35

Columbia Falls 70, Whitefish 33

Columbus 48, Three Forks 24

Culbertson 43, Savage 38

Darby 51, Two Eagle River 30

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 51, Centerville 37

Ennis 52, White Sulphur Springs 28

Frenchtown 49, Dillon 40

Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 64, Bainville 48

Gallatin 59, Billings Senior 48

Gardiner 63, Lima 37

Glasgow 61, Poplar 53

Hamilton 59, Butte Central 46

Hardin 67, Laurel 63

Havre 60, Browning 57, OT

Helena Capital 58, Kalispell Glacier 23

Hot Springs 47, Troy 38

Jefferson (Boulder) 74, Townsend 43

Kalispell Flathead 51, Helena 46

Lustre Christian 42, Dodson 35

Malta 57, Shelby 30

Melstone 52, Harlowton 36

Miles City 67, Sidney 42

North Star 53, Turner 32

Phillipsburg 55, Alberton-Superior 43

Plentywood 57, Mon-Dak, N.D. 29

Polson 43, Ronan 41

Red Lodge 71, Joliet 65

Richey-Lambert 44, Nashua 33

Roberts def. Fromberg, forfeit

Roy-Winifred 68, Winnett-Grass Range 17

    • Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 89, Frazer 17

    Shepherd 69, Colstrip 49

    Simms 54, Heart Butte 34

    St. Regis 68, Victor 47

    Stevensville 49, Corvallis 32

    Thompson Falls 57, Seeley-Swan 48

    West Yellowstone 46, Lone Peak 39

    Wibaux 49, Plevna 23

    Wolf Point 36, Scobey 32

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

