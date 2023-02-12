Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Absarokee 29, Park City 19
Anaconda 62, Missoula Loyola 52
Baker 79, St. Labre 15
Big Timber 48, Manhattan 36
Billings Central 46, Glendive 29
Billings Skyview 54, Bozeman 41
Billings West 58, Great Falls Russell 43
Bridger 55, Plenty Coups 37
Broadview-Lavina 75, Custer-Hysham 36
Cascade 56, Valier 11
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 60, Big Sandy 54
Chinook 44, Fort Benton 35
Columbia Falls 70, Whitefish 33
Columbus 48, Three Forks 24
Culbertson 43, Savage 38
Darby 51, Two Eagle River 30
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 51, Centerville 37
Ennis 52, White Sulphur Springs 28
Frenchtown 49, Dillon 40
Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 64, Bainville 48
Gallatin 59, Billings Senior 48
Gardiner 63, Lima 37
Glasgow 61, Poplar 53
Hamilton 59, Butte Central 46
Hardin 67, Laurel 63
Havre 60, Browning 57, OT
Helena Capital 58, Kalispell Glacier 23
Hot Springs 47, Troy 38
Jefferson (Boulder) 74, Townsend 43
Kalispell Flathead 51, Helena 46
Lustre Christian 42, Dodson 35
Malta 57, Shelby 30
Melstone 52, Harlowton 36
Miles City 67, Sidney 42
North Star 53, Turner 32
Phillipsburg 55, Alberton-Superior 43
Plentywood 57, Mon-Dak, N.D. 29
Polson 43, Ronan 41
Red Lodge 71, Joliet 65
Richey-Lambert 44, Nashua 33
Roberts def. Fromberg, forfeit
Roy-Winifred 68, Winnett-Grass Range 17
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 89, Frazer 17
Shepherd 69, Colstrip 49
Simms 54, Heart Butte 34
St. Regis 68, Victor 47
Stevensville 49, Corvallis 32
Thompson Falls 57, Seeley-Swan 48
West Yellowstone 46, Lone Peak 39
Wibaux 49, Plevna 23
Wolf Point 36, Scobey 32
