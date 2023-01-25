Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altavista 37, Appomattox 35
Amelia County 45, Nottoway 33
Auburn 53, Grayson County 26
Bayside 47, Frank Cox 27
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 45, Banner Christian 29
Broadwater Academy 40, StoneBridge School 27
Cave Spring 60, Christiansburg 42
Charles City County High School 42, Carver Academy 18
Charlottesville 61, Goochland 9
Chatham 45, Nelson County 29
Chilhowie 84, Giles 40
Christ Chapel Academy 51, Wakefield School 26
Christchurch 68, St. Margaret’s 38
Colgan 59, Gar-Field 18
Cumberland 64, Central of Lunenburg 59
Deep Creek 64, Oscar Smith 25
Deep Run 69, Hermitage 43
Dinwiddie 70, Colonial Heights 24
Douglas Freeman 60, Maggie L. Walker GS 19
Eastern Montgomery 35, Narrows 27
Eastern View 57, Caroline 13
Eastside 57, Rye Cove 28
Floyd County 47, Alleghany 44
Fluvanna 67, Albemarle 59
Franklin County 42, Staunton River 35
Gate City 55, Ridgeview 51
George Wythe-Wytheville 50, Galax 34
Glenvar 51, James River-Buchanan 39
Good Counsel, Md. 54, Paul VI Catholic High School 53
Grafton 60, Tabb 30
Green Run 51, Kellam 31
Greenbrier Christian 39, Denbigh Baptist 33
Grundy 60, Council 28
Halifax County 51, Mecklenburg County 46
Hampton Christian 42, Portsmouth Christian 41
Hanover 62, Varina 59
Harrisonburg 48, Rockbridge County 33
Henrico 67, Patrick Henry-Ashland 64, 2OT
Highland-Warrenton 45, Quantico 8
Hopewell 55, Petersburg 35
J.I. Burton 63, Thomas Walker 39
James Madison 51, Westfield 24
James Monroe 44, Courtland 36
James Robinson 53, Alexandria City 14
Jamestown 61, Bruton 25
John Battle 46, Lee High 26
John Handley 69, Liberty-Bealeton 38
Kempsville 54, Ocean Lakes 34
King’s Fork High School 90, Great Bridge 29
Lafayette 60, New Kent 38
Lake Taylor 43, Booker T. Washington 32
Lakeland 49, Grassfield 44
Lebanon 60, Northwood 14
Lightridge 60, Park View-Sterling 43
Lloyd Bird 45, Cosby 36
Lord Botetourt 64, William Byrd 14
Louisa 61, Monticello 43
Manchester 81, Clover Hill 11
Marion 55, Virginia High 39
Massaponax 49, North Stafford 27
Meridian High School 50, Skyline 24
Mills Godwin 49, J.R. Tucker 16
Monacan 64, Midlothian 44
Mountain View 41, Stafford 23
Nandua 55, Northampton 31
Norfolk Academy 42, Cape Henry Collegiate 32
Norfolk Christian School 51, Hampton Roads 41
Osbourn Park 63, Battlefield 19
Parry McCluer 61, Covington 29
Potomac 46, Freedom (W) 23
Prince George 45, Meadowbrook 31
Princess Anne 76, First Colonial 51
Pulaski County 46, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 35
Riverbend 67, Brooke Point 18
Rural Retreat 61, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 14
Seton School 79, Fredericksburg Christian 28
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 47, Timberlake Christian 19
Smithfield 32, York 30
St. Gertrude 59, Va. Episcopal 57
Steward School 46, Peninsula Catholic 9
Tazewell 54, Graham 43
The Covenant School 59, Eastern Mennonite 12
Tidewater Academy 32, Amelia Academy 28
Tolsia, W.Va. 51, Hurley 14
Twin Valley 43, Honaker 41
Union 36, Central - Wise 35
Warhill 53, Poquoson 42
Washington-Liberty 41, Yorktown 40
Western Albemarle 42, Orange County 37
Western Branch 79, Hickory 30
William Fleming 65, Northside 35
Wilson Memorial 49, Staunton 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/