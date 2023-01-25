AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 25, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altavista 37, Appomattox 35

Amelia County 45, Nottoway 33

Auburn 53, Grayson County 26

Bayside 47, Frank Cox 27

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 45, Banner Christian 29

Broadwater Academy 40, StoneBridge School 27

Cave Spring 60, Christiansburg 42

Charles City County High School 42, Carver Academy 18

Charlottesville 61, Goochland 9

Chatham 45, Nelson County 29

Chilhowie 84, Giles 40

Christ Chapel Academy 51, Wakefield School 26

Christchurch 68, St. Margaret’s 38

Colgan 59, Gar-Field 18

Cumberland 64, Central of Lunenburg 59

Deep Creek 64, Oscar Smith 25

Deep Run 69, Hermitage 43

Dinwiddie 70, Colonial Heights 24

Douglas Freeman 60, Maggie L. Walker GS 19

Eastern Montgomery 35, Narrows 27

Eastern View 57, Caroline 13

Eastside 57, Rye Cove 28

Floyd County 47, Alleghany 44

Fluvanna 67, Albemarle 59

Franklin County 42, Staunton River 35

Gate City 55, Ridgeview 51

George Wythe-Wytheville 50, Galax 34

ADVERTISEMENT

Glenvar 51, James River-Buchanan 39

Good Counsel, Md. 54, Paul VI Catholic High School 53

Grafton 60, Tabb 30

Green Run 51, Kellam 31

Greenbrier Christian 39, Denbigh Baptist 33

Grundy 60, Council 28

Halifax County 51, Mecklenburg County 46

Hampton Christian 42, Portsmouth Christian 41

Hanover 62, Varina 59

Harrisonburg 48, Rockbridge County 33

Sports

  • Scott Rolen elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

  • American skier Shiffrin wins record 83rd World Cup race

  • NBA All-Star rosters won't be picked until game night

  • 49ers' Omenihu arrested after domestic violence allegation

    • Henrico 67, Patrick Henry-Ashland 64, 2OT

    Highland-Warrenton 45, Quantico 8

    Hopewell 55, Petersburg 35

    J.I. Burton 63, Thomas Walker 39

    James Madison 51, Westfield 24

    James Monroe 44, Courtland 36

    James Robinson 53, Alexandria City 14

    Jamestown 61, Bruton 25

    John Battle 46, Lee High 26

    John Handley 69, Liberty-Bealeton 38

    Kempsville 54, Ocean Lakes 34

    King’s Fork High School 90, Great Bridge 29

    Lafayette 60, New Kent 38

    Lake Taylor 43, Booker T. Washington 32

    Lakeland 49, Grassfield 44

    Lebanon 60, Northwood 14

    Lightridge 60, Park View-Sterling 43

    Lloyd Bird 45, Cosby 36

    Lord Botetourt 64, William Byrd 14

    Louisa 61, Monticello 43

    Manchester 81, Clover Hill 11

    Marion 55, Virginia High 39

    Massaponax 49, North Stafford 27

    Meridian High School 50, Skyline 24

    Mills Godwin 49, J.R. Tucker 16

    Monacan 64, Midlothian 44

    Mountain View 41, Stafford 23

    Nandua 55, Northampton 31

    Norfolk Academy 42, Cape Henry Collegiate 32

    Norfolk Christian School 51, Hampton Roads 41

    Osbourn Park 63, Battlefield 19

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Parry McCluer 61, Covington 29

    Potomac 46, Freedom (W) 23

    Prince George 45, Meadowbrook 31

    Princess Anne 76, First Colonial 51

    Pulaski County 46, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 35

    Riverbend 67, Brooke Point 18

    Rural Retreat 61, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 14

    Seton School 79, Fredericksburg Christian 28

    Smith Mountain Lake Christian 47, Timberlake Christian 19

    Smithfield 32, York 30

    St. Gertrude 59, Va. Episcopal 57

    Steward School 46, Peninsula Catholic 9

    Tazewell 54, Graham 43

    The Covenant School 59, Eastern Mennonite 12

    Tidewater Academy 32, Amelia Academy 28

    Tolsia, W.Va. 51, Hurley 14

    Twin Valley 43, Honaker 41

    Union 36, Central - Wise 35

    Warhill 53, Poquoson 42

    Washington-Liberty 41, Yorktown 40

    Western Albemarle 42, Orange County 37

    Western Branch 79, Hickory 30

    William Fleming 65, Northside 35

    Wilson Memorial 49, Staunton 32

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.