Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 46, Ann Arbor Skyline 42
Almont 54, Algonac 37
Boyne City 47, Bellaire 27
Brethren 41, Manistee Catholic Central 40
Carney-Nadeau 39, North Dickinson 26
East Lansing 42, Okemos 35
Elk Rapids 45, Frankfort 27
Evart 63, Mason County Central 53
Fulton-Middleton 61, Ashley 19
Hemlock 65, Midland Bullock Creek 30
Leland 58, Traverse City Home School 25
Mason County Eastern 32, Walkerville 31
Olivet 48, Lake Odessa Lakewood 23
Utica 44, Grosse Pointe North 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Dearborn Heights Annapolis vs. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/