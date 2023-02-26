AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 26, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 46, Ann Arbor Skyline 42

Almont 54, Algonac 37

Boyne City 47, Bellaire 27

Brethren 41, Manistee Catholic Central 40

Carney-Nadeau 39, North Dickinson 26

East Lansing 42, Okemos 35

Elk Rapids 45, Frankfort 27

Evart 63, Mason County Central 53

Fulton-Middleton 61, Ashley 19

Hemlock 65, Midland Bullock Creek 30

Leland 58, Traverse City Home School 25

Mason County Eastern 32, Walkerville 31

Olivet 48, Lake Odessa Lakewood 23

Utica 44, Grosse Pointe North 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Dearborn Heights Annapolis vs. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.