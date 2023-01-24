AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 24, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beatrice 55, Nebraska City 12

Boyd County 46, Neligh-Oakdale 23

Central City 43, Madison 19

Central Valley 47, Riverside 33

Columbus 52, Hastings 33

Elkhorn Valley 57, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 29

Freeman 29, Johnson County Central 19

Holdrege 41, Cozad 36

Malcolm 67, Ralston 17

North Bend Central 47, Oakland-Craig 37

Sandhills Valley 52, Anselmo-Merna 47

Schuyler 28, Lexington 20

St. Mary’s 61, Gregory, S.D. 46

Summerland 44, Plainview 28

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 77, Gibbon 42

Wakefield 63, Homer 47

Wausa 44, Gayville-Volin, S.D. 30

Centennial Conference Tournament=

Bishop Neumann 75, Aquinas 36

Kearney Catholic 59, Omaha Concordia 26

CRC Tournament=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 60, Nebraska Lutheran 30

Cross County 49, Hampton 21

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=

Blair 39, Elkhorn 36

Waverly 58, Bennington 42

MNAC Tournament=

Sandhills/Thedford 41, Arthur County 21

RPAC Tournament=

East Division=

ADVERTISEMENT

Consolation=

Medicine Valley 38, Bertrand 24

Semifinal=

Southern Valley 59, Cambridge 48

West Division=

Consolation=

Dundy County-Stratton 44, Maxwell 37

Semifinal=

Maywood-Hayes Center 65, Hitchcock County 23

Wauneta-Palisade 59, Paxton 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.