AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 17, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Billings Senior 61, Belgrade 37

Gallatin 60, Great Falls 51

Kalispell Flathead 41, Kalispell Glacier 34

Lewistown (Fergus) 44, Hardin 35

District 2B=

First Round=

Glasgow 49, Harlem 32

District 3B=

Semifinal=

Baker 83, Colstrip 39

District 5B=

First Round=

Townsend 44, Three Forks 39

District 6B=

Semifinal=

Anaconda 66, Deer Lodge 24

Missoula Loyola 47, Florence 36

District 2C=

Semifinal=

Plentywood 50, Bainville 23

District 3C=

Semifinal=

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 66, Nashua 23

District 4C=

First Round=

Jordan 48, Terry 24

District 5C=

First Round=

Harlowton 51, Reed Point-Rapelje 22

District 6C=

Semifinal=

Bridger 32, Absarokee 25

Roberts 63, Park City 23

District 9C=

Loser Out=

Big Sandy 44, Turner 33

Hays-Lodgepole 50, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 41

Semifinal=

Chinook 68, Box Elder 27

District 10C=

First Round=

Augusta 65, Valier 18

Power-Dutton-Brady 38, Heart Butte 37

Simms 60, Sunburst 15

District 12C=

ADVERTISEMENT

First Round=

Lone Peak 45, West Yellowstone 41

Twin Bridges 53, Shields Valley 14

District 13C=

First Round=

Darby 45, Valley Christian 37

Phillipsburg 49, Victor 14

Seeley-Swan 62, Lincoln 10

District 14C=

First Round=

Charlo 57, Clark Fork 7

Noxon 54, Two Eagle River 30

St. Regis 53, Hot Springs 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.