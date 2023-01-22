Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alberton-Superior 64, Two Eagle River 41
Augusta 51, Heart Butte 46
Bainville 48, Mon-Dak, N.D. 36
Baker 94, St. Labre 11
Belt 42, Fairfield 33
Big Sandy 67, Hays-Lodgepole 58
Big Timber 67, Three Forks 44
Bigfork 68, St. Ignatius 31
Billings West 63, Billings Senior 31
Bonners Ferry, Idaho 64, Eureka 39
Bridger 47, Plenty Coups 35
Browning 45, Whitefish 18
Cascade 80, Sunburst 67
Centerville 50, Winnett-Grass Range 30
Colstrip 68, Roundup 20
Columbia Falls 61, Missoula Loyola 59, OT
Culbertson 37, Lustre Christian 31
Cut Bank 48, Conrad 41
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 50, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 16
Dillon 75, Anaconda 36
Drummond 59, Darby 27
Ennis 54, Lima 14
Fairview 40, Richey-Lambert 26
Fort Benton 36, North Star 34
Frenchtown 69, East Helena 30
Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 53, Brockton 31
Gallatin 69, Great Falls Russell 47
Glendive 40, Glasgow 32
Hamilton 71, Butte Central 28
Havre 73, Sidney 33
Huntley Project 58, Joliet 43
Jordan 67, Terry 39
Laurel 70, Livingston 24
Lockwood 69, Lewistown (Fergus) 58
Malta 61, Wolf Point 36
Manhattan 42, Jefferson (Boulder) 29
Melstone 69, Harlowton 19
Phillipsburg 58, Valley Christian 30
Plentywood 48, Savage 36
Point Hope, Alaska 62, Ronan 43
Polson 39, Libby 27
Red Lodge 76, Lame Deer 27
Reed Point-Rapelje 64, Northern Cheyenne 19
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 58, Circle 31
Scobey 43, Dodson 29
Seeley-Swan 54, Victor 18
Shields Valley 40, Absarokee 31
St. Regis 63, Noxon 46
Turner 49, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 37
West Anchorage, Alaska 51, Ronan 42
West Yellowstone 62, Sheridan 29
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/