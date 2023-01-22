AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 22, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alberton-Superior 64, Two Eagle River 41

Augusta 51, Heart Butte 46

Bainville 48, Mon-Dak, N.D. 36

Baker 94, St. Labre 11

Belt 42, Fairfield 33

Big Sandy 67, Hays-Lodgepole 58

Big Timber 67, Three Forks 44

Bigfork 68, St. Ignatius 31

Billings West 63, Billings Senior 31

Bonners Ferry, Idaho 64, Eureka 39

Bridger 47, Plenty Coups 35

Browning 45, Whitefish 18

Cascade 80, Sunburst 67

Centerville 50, Winnett-Grass Range 30

Colstrip 68, Roundup 20

Columbia Falls 61, Missoula Loyola 59, OT

Culbertson 37, Lustre Christian 31

Cut Bank 48, Conrad 41

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 50, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 16

Dillon 75, Anaconda 36

Drummond 59, Darby 27

Ennis 54, Lima 14

Fairview 40, Richey-Lambert 26

Fort Benton 36, North Star 34

Frenchtown 69, East Helena 30

Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 53, Brockton 31

Gallatin 69, Great Falls Russell 47

Glendive 40, Glasgow 32

Hamilton 71, Butte Central 28

Havre 73, Sidney 33

Huntley Project 58, Joliet 43

Jordan 67, Terry 39

Laurel 70, Livingston 24

Lockwood 69, Lewistown (Fergus) 58

Malta 61, Wolf Point 36

Manhattan 42, Jefferson (Boulder) 29

Melstone 69, Harlowton 19

Phillipsburg 58, Valley Christian 30

Plentywood 48, Savage 36

Point Hope, Alaska 62, Ronan 43

Polson 39, Libby 27

Red Lodge 76, Lame Deer 27

    • Reed Point-Rapelje 64, Northern Cheyenne 19

    Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 58, Circle 31

    Scobey 43, Dodson 29

    Seeley-Swan 54, Victor 18

    Shields Valley 40, Absarokee 31

    St. Regis 63, Noxon 46

    Turner 49, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 37

    West Anchorage, Alaska 51, Ronan 42

    West Yellowstone 62, Sheridan 29

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

