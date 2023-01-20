Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anaconda 48, Whitehall 42
Big Timber 61, Townsend 21
Billings West 57, Billings Skyview 48
Charlo 49, Two Eagle River 16
Chinook 71, Big Sandy 40
Conrad 39, Shelby 37
Dillon 67, Butte Central 11
Florence 54, Deer Lodge 24
Frenchtown 63, Stevensville 39
Gallatin 56, Great Falls 42
Great Falls Russell 58, Bozeman 43
Hardin 62, Miles City 59
Jordan 65, Winnett-Grass Range 24
Laurel 62, Columbus 30
Lone Peak 65, Shields Valley 25
Malta 70, Harlem 26
Manhattan Christian 61, Lima 24
Nashua 48, Lustre Christian 33
Phillipsburg 58, Lincoln 26
Power-Dutton-Brady 50, Sunburst 46
Red Lodge 61, Huntley Project 49
Scobey 58, Frazer 17
Thompson Falls 63, Libby 29
Twin Bridges 47, Ennis 32
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/