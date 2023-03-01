AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 1, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

KHSAA Playoffs=

Regional First Round=

Region 1=

Graves Co. 49, Paducah Tilghman 39

Marshall Co. 65, Fulton Co. 56

Region 3=

Breckinridge Co. 44, Edmonson Co. 36

Owensboro 48, Muhlenberg County 36

Region 5=

North Hardin 68, Green Co. 42

Region 8=

Grant Co. 80, Carroll Co. 48

North Oldham 63, Anderson Co. 52

Region 10=

George Rogers Clark 80, Nicholas Co. 47

Scott 59, Bracken Co. 46

Region 12=

Mercer Co. 61, Danville Christian 47

Southwestern 66, Somerset 35

Region 13=

Bell Co. 58, Jackson Co. 38

Corbin 57, Pineville 42

Region 14=

Knott Co. Central 59, Breathitt Co. 33

Leslie Co. 58, Estill Co. 53

Region 15=

Lawrence Co. 67, Paintsville 59

Pike Co. Central 43, Shelby Valley 41

Region 16=

Morgan Co. 65, Fleming Co. 55

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

