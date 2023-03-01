Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
KHSAA Playoffs=
Regional First Round=
Region 1=
Graves Co. 49, Paducah Tilghman 39
Marshall Co. 65, Fulton Co. 56
Region 3=
Breckinridge Co. 44, Edmonson Co. 36
Owensboro 48, Muhlenberg County 36
Region 5=
North Hardin 68, Green Co. 42
Region 8=
Grant Co. 80, Carroll Co. 48
North Oldham 63, Anderson Co. 52
Region 10=
George Rogers Clark 80, Nicholas Co. 47
Scott 59, Bracken Co. 46
Region 12=
Mercer Co. 61, Danville Christian 47
Southwestern 66, Somerset 35
Region 13=
Bell Co. 58, Jackson Co. 38
Corbin 57, Pineville 42
Region 14=
Knott Co. Central 59, Breathitt Co. 33
Leslie Co. 58, Estill Co. 53
Region 15=
Lawrence Co. 67, Paintsville 59
Pike Co. Central 43, Shelby Valley 41
Region 16=
Morgan Co. 65, Fleming Co. 55
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/