March 5, 2023 GMT
Sunday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
KHSAA Playoffs=
Championship=
Region 2=
Henderson Co. 71, Crittenden Co. 53
Region 3=
Owensboro Catholic 46, Owensboro 37
Region 4=
Bowling Green 59, Barren Co. 37
Region 5=
Bethlehem 63, Taylor Co. 60
Region 10=
George Rogers Clark 74, Montgomery Co. 47
Region 12=
Mercer Co. 63, Danville 59, OT
Region 13=
North Laurel 42, Jackson Co. 39
Region 14=
Knott Co. Central 53, Letcher County Central 49
Region 15=
Lawrence Co. 50, Pikeville 49
Region 16=
Ashland Blazer 67, Boyd Co. 50
Regional Semifinal=
Region 8=
Simon Kenton 65, Grant Co. 55
