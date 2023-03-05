AP NEWS
Sunday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 5, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

KHSAA Playoffs=

Championship=

Region 2=

Henderson Co. 71, Crittenden Co. 53

Region 3=

Owensboro Catholic 46, Owensboro 37

Region 4=

Bowling Green 59, Barren Co. 37

Region 5=

Bethlehem 63, Taylor Co. 60

Region 10=

George Rogers Clark 74, Montgomery Co. 47

Region 12=

Mercer Co. 63, Danville 59, OT

Region 13=

North Laurel 42, Jackson Co. 39

Region 14=

Knott Co. Central 53, Letcher County Central 49

Region 15=

Lawrence Co. 50, Pikeville 49

Region 16=

Ashland Blazer 67, Boyd Co. 50

Regional Semifinal=

Region 8=

Simon Kenton 65, Grant Co. 55

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

