AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 21, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 71, Charlottesville 58

Amelia County 59, Randolph-Henry 11

Amherst County 45, Rustburg 9

Annandale 57, John R. Lewis 24

Armstrong 42, Varina 41

Atlantic Shores Christian 71, StoneBridge School 20

Auburn 41, George Wythe-Wytheville 34

Bassett 51, Tunstall 8

Bayside 62, Tallwood 45

Bethel 56, Phoebus 20

Bishop McNamara, Md. 97, Bishop O’Connell 28

Broad Run 52, Rock Ridge 34

Broadwater Academy 45, Denbigh Baptist 25

Carlisle 61, Southwest Virginia Home School 33

Carroll County 69, Glenvar 22

Castlewood 54, J.I. Burton 9

Central - Wise 66, Ridgeview 39

Centreville 68, Oakton 58

Chatham 42, Dan River 25

Christchurch 63, Norfolk Collegiate 36

Colonial Forge 57, Stafford 26

Courtland 53, Spotsylvania 35

Eastern Montgomery 61, James River-Buchanan 37

Eastern View 43, Chancellor 39

Eastside 75, Thomas Walker 48

Edison 53, Falls Church 30

Faith Christian-Roanoke 45, Chatham Hall 33

ADVERTISEMENT

Flint Hill 62, Holton Arms, Md. 28

Fluvanna 62, Orange County 46

Fort Defiance 55, Stuarts Draft 22

Franklin 47, Windsor 28

Franklin County 42, Northside 30

Fredericksburg Christian 37, Wakefield Country Day 27

Gainesville 61, Patriot 36

Gate City 62, Abingdon 44

Glen Allen 54, Douglas Freeman 20

Grayson County 52, Giles 49, OT

Sports

  • AP source: McBride out as US men's soccer general manager

  • Twins trade batting champ Arraez to Marlins for Pablo López

  • Bosa, Parsons bring pass-rushing spotlight to 49ers-Cowboys

  • Leonard has season-high 36 to send Clippers past Spurs

    • Green Run 40, Frank Cox 6

    Greensville County 53, Southampton 32

    Grove Avenue Baptist 43, St. Michael Catholic 14

    Hanover 68, Patrick Henry-Ashland 44

    Heritage (Leesburg) 41, Park View-Sterling 19

    Hermitage 55, Maggie L. Walker GS 21

    Highland Springs 71, Henrico 35

    Honaker 61, Grundy 41

    James Robinson 47, W.T. Woodson 33

    James Wood 40, Sherando 38

    John Marshall 46, Mills Godwin 42

    Kankakee (McNamara), Ill. 97, Bishop O’Connell 28

    Kempsville 53, Kellam 41

    King George 42, James Monroe 38

    King’s Fork High School 104, Hickory 24

    Lake Taylor 44, Booker T. Washington 28

    Lebanon 62, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 20

    Lord Botetourt 68, Staunton River 17

    Louisa 67, Goochland 2

    Massaponax 70, Mountain View 22

    McLean 36, George Marshall 17

    Mechanicsville High School 58, Atlee 35

    Menchville 75, Hampton 57

    Meridian High School 57, Brentsville 29

    Millbrook 76, John Handley 42

    Nelson County 65, Altavista 34

    Norcom def. Churchland, forfeit

    Northside 64, St. Thomas More, La. 47

    Norview 80, Manor High School 56

    Nottoway 46, Central of Lunenburg 28

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Osbourn Park 60, Freedom (South Riding) 30

    Patrick County 54, Halifax County 52

    Patrick Henry-Roanoke 63, Hidden Valley 19

    Paul VI Catholic High School 85, Bishop Ireton 49

    PikeView, W.Va. 63, Graham 45

    Potomac 47, Woodbridge 40

    Princess Anne 42, Landstown 35

    Richlands 50, Marion 36

    Richmond Christian 48, Carmel 8

    Riverbend 71, North Stafford 40

    Riverheads 43, Staunton 29

    Riverside 59, Stone Bridge 45

    Salem 46, Ocean Lakes 24

    Salem 65, Christiansburg 44

    Skyline 71, Manassas Park 26

    South County 60, Alexandria City 21

    St. Catherine’s 39, Norfolk Academy 27

    Surry County 58, Appomattox Regional GS 28

    Tuscarora 43, Loudoun Valley 33

    Twin Valley 52, East Ridge, Ky. 40

    Union 73, Lee High 25

    Washington-Liberty 50, Herndon 39

    West Potomac 60, Lake Braddock 54

    Western Albemarle 36, Monticello 23

    Westfield 50, Chantilly 35

    ADVERTISEMENT

    William Fleming 71, William Byrd 20

    William Monroe 45, Warren County 25

    Wilson Memorial 53, Waynesboro 44

    Woodberry Forest 60, Fork Union Prep 39

    Woodside 43, Heritage (Newport News) 34

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.