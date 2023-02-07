AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 7, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atholton 59, Glenelg 54

Century 41, C. Milton Wright 32

Hammond 59, Centennial 25

Harford Tech 64, Edgewood 28

Havre de Grace 43, Joppatowne 32

Howard 63, Wilde Lake 15

Manchester Valley 51, Winters Mill 25

Mountain Ridge 72, Berlin-Brothersvalley, Pa. 55

North East 71, Perryville 38

North Harford 57, Rising Sun 49

Oakdale 67, South Hagerstown 36

Oakland Mills 52, Mt. Hebron 30

Perry Hall 46, Western STES 35

River Hill 53, Marriotts Ridge 34

Wicomico 60, Stephen Decatur 53

___

