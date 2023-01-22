Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover 47, Liberal 46
Burlington Tournament=
Third Place=
Rock Creek 65, Ottawa 36
Centre Tournament=
Seventh Place=
SVHE 47, Centre 33
Third Place=
Douglass 51, Marion 44
Colby Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Lamar, Colo. 29, Ulysses 25
Third Place=
Hays 56, Beloit 23
Flint Hills Tournament=
Championship=
Mission Valley 46, Osage City 27
Seventh Place=
Central Heights 33, West Franklin 32
Frontenac Tournament=
Seventh Place=
BV Southwest 53, Seneca, Mo. 23
Third Place=
Fort Scott 62, Frontenac 57
Hillsboro Tournament=
Championship=
Hesston 40, Holcomb 29
Fifth Place=
Clay Center 48, Remington 41
Seventh Place=
Riley County 57, Republic County 27
Third Place=
Eureka 47, Hillsboro 43
Liberal, Mo. Tournament=
Championship=
Pittsburg Colgan 55, Liberal, Mo. 31
Third Place=
Galena 63, Pierce City, Mo. 62
Pittsburg Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Olathe North 56, Carthage, Mo. 52
Seventh Place=
Webster Groves, Mo. 63, Pittsburg 43
Third Place=
Willard, Mo. 48, BV Northwest 36
Southeast Tournament=
Championship=
Parsons 53, Neodesha 42
Fifth Place=
Columbus 66, Erie 53
Seventh Place=
Southeast 41, Baxter Springs 32
St. John Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Macksville 39, Larned 34
Tonganoxie Tournament=
Championship=
Bonner Springs 54, BV West 50
Fifth Place=
Wamego 52, Louisburg 42
Seventh Place=
Eudora 57, Tonganoxie 36
Third Place=
KC Piper 37, Holton 31
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/