AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 22, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover 47, Liberal 46

Burlington Tournament=

Third Place=

Rock Creek 65, Ottawa 36

Centre Tournament=

Seventh Place=

SVHE 47, Centre 33

Third Place=

Douglass 51, Marion 44

Colby Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Lamar, Colo. 29, Ulysses 25

Third Place=

Hays 56, Beloit 23

Flint Hills Tournament=

Championship=

Mission Valley 46, Osage City 27

Seventh Place=

Central Heights 33, West Franklin 32

Frontenac Tournament=

Seventh Place=

BV Southwest 53, Seneca, Mo. 23

Third Place=

Fort Scott 62, Frontenac 57

Hillsboro Tournament=

Championship=

Hesston 40, Holcomb 29

Fifth Place=

Clay Center 48, Remington 41

Seventh Place=

Riley County 57, Republic County 27

Third Place=

Eureka 47, Hillsboro 43

Liberal, Mo. Tournament=

Championship=

Pittsburg Colgan 55, Liberal, Mo. 31

Third Place=

Galena 63, Pierce City, Mo. 62

Pittsburg Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Olathe North 56, Carthage, Mo. 52

Seventh Place=

Webster Groves, Mo. 63, Pittsburg 43

ADVERTISEMENT

Third Place=

Willard, Mo. 48, BV Northwest 36

Southeast Tournament=

Championship=

Parsons 53, Neodesha 42

Fifth Place=

Columbus 66, Erie 53

Seventh Place=

Southeast 41, Baxter Springs 32

St. John Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Macksville 39, Larned 34

Tonganoxie Tournament=

Championship=

Bonner Springs 54, BV West 50

Sports

  • Hurts, Eagles pound Giants early, coast to NFC title game

  • Chiefs, led by hobbled Mahomes, beat Jags 27-20 in playoffs

  • Rybakina beats Swiatek, Ostapenko tops Gauff in Australia

  • NFL playoffs: Top-seeded Chiefs, Eagles handle business

    • Fifth Place=

    Wamego 52, Louisburg 42

    Seventh Place=

    Eudora 57, Tonganoxie 36

    Third Place=

    KC Piper 37, Holton 31

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.