Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 22, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VPA Playoffs=

Division 1=

First Round=

Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 54, Burlington 40

Burr & Burton Academy 45, Brattleboro 34

Essex 65, Mount Anthony Union 35

Mount Mansfield Union 51, South Burlington 36

Division 2=

First Round=

Fair Haven Union 47, Montpelier 34

Harwood Union 58, Springfield 24

Lake Region Union 46, Milton 17

Lyndon Institute 70, Enosburg Falls 51

Division 3=

First Round=

Oxbow Union 67, Bellows Falls Union 38

Peoples Academy 55, Stowe 28

Division 4=

First Round=

Danville 60, Proctor 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

