Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VPA Playoffs=
Division 1=
First Round=
Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 54, Burlington 40
Burr & Burton Academy 45, Brattleboro 34
Essex 65, Mount Anthony Union 35
Mount Mansfield Union 51, South Burlington 36
Division 2=
First Round=
Fair Haven Union 47, Montpelier 34
Harwood Union 58, Springfield 24
Lake Region Union 46, Milton 17
Lyndon Institute 70, Enosburg Falls 51
Division 3=
First Round=
Oxbow Union 67, Bellows Falls Union 38
Peoples Academy 55, Stowe 28
Division 4=
First Round=
Danville 60, Proctor 29
