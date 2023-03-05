March 5, 2023 GMT
Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
NSAA State Championship=
Class A=
State Championship=
Millard South 72, Lincoln High 60
Class B=
State Championship=
Elkhorn North 64, Omaha Skutt Catholic 51
Class C1=
State Championship=
North Bend Central 45, Adams Central 28
Third Place=
Bridgeport 69, Malcolm 58
Class C2=
State Championship=
Pender 45, Oakland-Craig 42
Third Place=
Guardian Angels 54, Crofton 32
Class D1=
State Championship=
Centura 44, Hastings St. Cecilia 38
Third Place=
Hartington Cedar Catholic 55, Ravenna 37
Class D2=
State Championship=
Falls City Sacred Heart 33, Wynot 32
Third Place=
Shelton 48, Humphrey St. Francis 43
___
