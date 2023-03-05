AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 5, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

NSAA State Championship=

Class A=

State Championship=

Millard South 72, Lincoln High 60

Class B=

State Championship=

Elkhorn North 64, Omaha Skutt Catholic 51

Class C1=

State Championship=

North Bend Central 45, Adams Central 28

Third Place=

Bridgeport 69, Malcolm 58

Class C2=

State Championship=

Pender 45, Oakland-Craig 42

Third Place=

Guardian Angels 54, Crofton 32

Class D1=

State Championship=

Centura 44, Hastings St. Cecilia 38

Third Place=

Hartington Cedar Catholic 55, Ravenna 37

Class D2=

State Championship=

Falls City Sacred Heart 33, Wynot 32

Third Place=

Shelton 48, Humphrey St. Francis 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.