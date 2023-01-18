AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 18, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Big Timber 57, Columbus 49

Bigfork 74, Eureka 18

Billings Senior 54, Belgrade 51

Browning 64, Shelby 30

Chinook 57, Hays-Lodgepole 28

Drummond 60, Valley Christian 30

Ennis 54, Manhattan Christian 49

Hamilton 73, Corvallis 38

Hardin 75, Lodge Grass 55

Havre 60, Lewistown (Fergus) 52

Lockwood 41, Glendive 26

Lustre Christian 42, Dodson 39

Missoula Loyola 59, Florence 55

Noxon 52, Hot Springs 33

Stevensville 51, East Helena 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

