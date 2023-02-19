Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Burns 44, Riverside 29
Clatskanie 29, Vernonia 25
Crane 64, Prairie City/Burnt River 40
Echo 54, Nixyaawii 52, OT
Eddyville 65, Crow 42
Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 28, C.S. Lewis 22
Huntington 42, Monument/Dayville 27
Jefferson 37, Taft 31
Jordan Valley 54, Adrian 45
Mohawk 40, Weston-McEwen 33
Monroe 45, Oakridge 34
Myrtle Point 64, New Hope Christian 48
North Douglas 48, Umpqua Valley Christian 32
Nyssa 46, Vale 45
Powder Valley 38, Union 36
Santiam Christian 41, Amity 36
South Wasco County 62, Ione/Arlington 32
Sutherlin 57, Lakeview 41
Trout Lake, Wash. 58, Sherman 39
Weston-McEwen 46, Heppner 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/