Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 19, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Burns 44, Riverside 29

Clatskanie 29, Vernonia 25

Crane 64, Prairie City/Burnt River 40

Echo 54, Nixyaawii 52, OT

Eddyville 65, Crow 42

Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 28, C.S. Lewis 22

Huntington 42, Monument/Dayville 27

Jefferson 37, Taft 31

Jordan Valley 54, Adrian 45

Mohawk 40, Weston-McEwen 33

Monroe 45, Oakridge 34

Myrtle Point 64, New Hope Christian 48

North Douglas 48, Umpqua Valley Christian 32

Nyssa 46, Vale 45

Powder Valley 38, Union 36

Santiam Christian 41, Amity 36

South Wasco County 62, Ione/Arlington 32

Sutherlin 57, Lakeview 41

Trout Lake, Wash. 58, Sherman 39

Weston-McEwen 46, Heppner 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

