Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 18, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Angola 45, Westview 42

Beech Grove 38, Indpls Washington 26

Bethany Christian 42, Concord 24

Bloomfield 48, W. Vigo 39

Bloomington North 48, Brownstown 41

Boonville 33, Jasper 27

Borden 63, S. Central (Elizabeth) 29

Charlestown 50, New Albany 48

Corydon 70, N. Harrison 33

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 65, N. White 59

E. Noble 48, Prairie Hts. 34

Eastern (Greene) 39, Edgewood 24

Eastside 56, W. Noble 37

Fairfield 51, Central Noble 23

Fishers 48, Carmel 39

Franklin Central 50, Plainfield 35

Frankton 39, Yorktown 33

Ft. Wayne Concordia 59, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 44

Ft. Wayne Luers 50, Leo 46

Ft. Wayne South 52, Marion 41

Greenfield 56, Muncie Central 32

Hamilton Hts. 65, New Castle 11

Hamilton Southeastern 77, Lawrence North 62

Henryville 38, Christian Academy 28

Heritage 46, Lakewood Park 29

Jac-Cen-Del 54, Switzerland Co. 39

Jimtown 54, Goshen 51

Lafayette Catholic 64, Lebanon 35

Lakeland 62, Churubusco 57

Lanesville 54, Orleans 10

Madison 56, Scottsburg 47

Madison Shawe 62, New Washington 36

Mishawaka Marian 58, NorthWood 45

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 49, Richmond 17

N. Daviess 45, Clay City 39

N. Judson 59, Pioneer 52

N. Vermillion 46, S. Vermillion 17

Paoli 45, Mitchell 41

Pendleton Hts. 60, Lapel 54

Randolph Southern 48, Blue River 44

    • Rensselaer 79, N. Newton 24

    S. Adams 46, Ft. Recovery, Ohio 35

    S. Bend Clay 44, S. Bend Career Academy 25

    S. Decatur 56, Edinburgh 30

    Sheridan 32, Bethesda Christian 26

    Southport 61, Speedway 52

    Southwestern (Shelby) 57, Indpls Herron 30

    Tipton 41, Kokomo 35

    Vincennes Rivet 41, Tecumseh 38

    W. Lafayette 64, Lafayette Jeff 27

    Wawasee 54, Whitko 41

    Bi-County Tournament=

    First Round=

    Argos 38, Culver 33

    Bremen 57, Triton 44

    LaVille 47, Oregon-Davis 28

    New Prairie 47, Glenn 28

    Porter County Tournament=

    First Round=

    Tri-Township 37, Westville 15

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

