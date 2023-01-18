Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Angola 45, Westview 42
Beech Grove 38, Indpls Washington 26
Bethany Christian 42, Concord 24
Bloomfield 48, W. Vigo 39
Bloomington North 48, Brownstown 41
Boonville 33, Jasper 27
Borden 63, S. Central (Elizabeth) 29
Charlestown 50, New Albany 48
Corydon 70, N. Harrison 33
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 65, N. White 59
E. Noble 48, Prairie Hts. 34
Eastern (Greene) 39, Edgewood 24
Eastside 56, W. Noble 37
Fairfield 51, Central Noble 23
Fishers 48, Carmel 39
Franklin Central 50, Plainfield 35
Frankton 39, Yorktown 33
Ft. Wayne Concordia 59, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 44
Ft. Wayne Luers 50, Leo 46
Ft. Wayne South 52, Marion 41
Greenfield 56, Muncie Central 32
Hamilton Hts. 65, New Castle 11
Hamilton Southeastern 77, Lawrence North 62
Henryville 38, Christian Academy 28
Heritage 46, Lakewood Park 29
Jac-Cen-Del 54, Switzerland Co. 39
Jimtown 54, Goshen 51
Lafayette Catholic 64, Lebanon 35
Lakeland 62, Churubusco 57
Lanesville 54, Orleans 10
Madison 56, Scottsburg 47
Madison Shawe 62, New Washington 36
Mishawaka Marian 58, NorthWood 45
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 49, Richmond 17
N. Daviess 45, Clay City 39
N. Judson 59, Pioneer 52
N. Vermillion 46, S. Vermillion 17
Paoli 45, Mitchell 41
Pendleton Hts. 60, Lapel 54
Randolph Southern 48, Blue River 44
Rensselaer 79, N. Newton 24
S. Adams 46, Ft. Recovery, Ohio 35
S. Bend Clay 44, S. Bend Career Academy 25
S. Decatur 56, Edinburgh 30
Sheridan 32, Bethesda Christian 26
Southport 61, Speedway 52
Southwestern (Shelby) 57, Indpls Herron 30
Tipton 41, Kokomo 35
Vincennes Rivet 41, Tecumseh 38
W. Lafayette 64, Lafayette Jeff 27
Wawasee 54, Whitko 41
Bi-County Tournament=
First Round=
Argos 38, Culver 33
Bremen 57, Triton 44
LaVille 47, Oregon-Davis 28
New Prairie 47, Glenn 28
Porter County Tournament=
First Round=
Tri-Township 37, Westville 15
___
