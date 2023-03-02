Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
NJSIAA State Tournament=
Final=
North Jersey, Non-Public A=
Immaculate Heart 51, Pope John XXIII 42, OT
North Jersey, Non-Public B=
Morris Catholic 55, Immaculate Conception-Montclair 49
South Jersey, Non-Public A=
St. John Vianney 63, Paul VI 61
South Jersey, Non-Public B=
Rutgers Prep 70, Wildwood Catholic 40
Semifinal=
Group 2=
New Providence 49, Middle Township 34
Secaucus 40, Jefferson 33
Group 4=
Bayonne 44, Union City 41
Cherokee 54, Jackson Memorial 39
___
