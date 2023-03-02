AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 2, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

NJSIAA State Tournament=

Final=

North Jersey, Non-Public A=

Immaculate Heart 51, Pope John XXIII 42, OT

North Jersey, Non-Public B=

Morris Catholic 55, Immaculate Conception-Montclair 49

South Jersey, Non-Public A=

St. John Vianney 63, Paul VI 61

South Jersey, Non-Public B=

Rutgers Prep 70, Wildwood Catholic 40

Semifinal=

Group 2=

New Providence 49, Middle Township 34

Secaucus 40, Jefferson 33

Group 4=

Bayonne 44, Union City 41

Cherokee 54, Jackson Memorial 39

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

